Saltillo woman arrested for child neglect

Jun. 16—SALTILLO — A Lee County woman has been arrested after a child in her care tested positive for illegal drugs.

The Saltillo Police Department was notified June 10 that a juvenile child, under 10 years of age, and living in the South Street residence of Tiara Myhand, 32, had tested positive for methamphetamine, due to exposure to the drug.

Following a brief investigation, Myhand was arrested June 13 and charged with felony child neglect. During her initial appearance Tuesday, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $10,000. She remains incarcerated at the Lee County Adult Jail.

Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the investigation is still on going at this moment and more arrests are possible. He said the Lee County Sheriff's Office assisted in this case.

