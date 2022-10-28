Saltwater slowly creeping up the shallow Mississippi River

NextShark

Jahrah, who only has a first name as customary in Indonesia, went out to collect rubber on Sunday morning in the forest in Jambi Province on Sumatra Island, Indonesia. The search parties only found success a day later, on Monday, when they discovered a 22-foot-long (6.7-meters-long) python with a bulging stomach resting in the woods. “Her family then reported her missing to the local authorities, and a search has been carried out since then,” Anto, the local village’s chief, said.