Saltwell Park appeal to find stolen parrots Fozzy and Saucey

Saucey (not pictured) is known for repeating language he hears, including some swearing, which makes him very distinctive

Two African Grey parrots have been stolen from a popular park.

It is believed Fozzy and Saucey were taken from their enclosure at Saltwell Park in Gateshead at 14:00 BST on Wednesday by two people who had a car parked on East Park Road, police said.

Park staff said they are "increasingly concerned" for the birds', which need to be kept as a pair, as one bird on its own will quickly become distressed.

Northumbria Police said it is working with the council to bring them home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police force.

