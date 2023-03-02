Salungano Group Limited (JSE:SLG) insiders placed bullish bets worth R19m in the last 12 months

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Salungano Group Limited (JSE:SLG) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Salungano Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Group CEO & Executive Director Muthanyi Ramaite was not the only time they bought Salungano Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of R9.4m worth of shares at a price of R1.15 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of R1.41. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Salungano Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Salungano Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Salungano Group. We can see that Group CEO & Executive Director Muthanyi Ramaite paid R19m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Salungano Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 29% of Salungano Group shares, worth about R161m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Salungano Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Salungano Group. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Salungano Group (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

