A salute to The N&O’s award winners, who keep you informed and bring our newsroom joy

Excuse the holiday-esque indulgence, but I want to brag about the folks you should know.

The News & Observer announced its 2023 staff awards on Friday.

We had our annual holiday party two days earlier.

If it’s possible to be tired from too much joy, I’m exhausted.

Joy for gathering with colleagues and their loved ones as we shared a meal, exchanged gifts and laughed again and again.

Before, during, and after our holiday party, journalists chased down sources, updated stories and planned coverage for the next day.

That’s how we party.

Joy also came from The N&O’s Friday morning call. The end-of-year award nominations came from the staff. The winners were voted upon by staff. Nothing like a majority vote that works for everyone!

And The N&O winners are ...

You’ll recognize many of the winners because their bylines and photo credits pop up often on N&O story packages. It’s also reality that our winners are your neighbors — Triangle residents who live, work and play here.

Kindly applaud:

▪ Betsy Womble, our do-everything, know-everything office overseer who was voted “Co-Worker Who Brings Us Great Joy.” Wrote one of the nominators: “(Betsy) knows everything about everything. But most importantly, she knows how to make my day better every time I see her.”

▪ Elizabeth Walters recently reached her first-year mark as assistant managing editor with oversight of audience development and sports strategy. She was named “Co-Worker Who Embraces Our #WinningCulture” because few can match her cordial way of getting things done (with a very classy way of smack-talking as needed). From a nominator: “Elizabeth doesn’t just talk about how to improve things or how to win, she backs it up with action. She’s always willing to try something or experiment to make our newsroom better.”

▪ Ethan Hyman, a visual journalist extraordinaire, could tire out the Energizer Bunny and definitely out-Dew the furry dude. Our “Team Player of the Year” received this praise from colleagues: “Ethan is a master collaborator with reporters and editors, constantly mining his community and the world of college sports for story ideas and breaking news, and going the extra mile to make the combined effort of all involved in a story better for the reader.”

▪ Jordan Schrader is our state politics editor and the reason y’all keep coming back to us. Here’s what a nominator wrote about The N&O’s “Editor of the Year” winner: “Jordan is an unflappable and consummate professional. He manages a large team that produces everything from in-depth deep dives to breaking news that consistently scoops the competition. And he does so while effectively mentoring reporters. He’s also a great overall colleague that is a pleasure to work with.”

Three ‘Journalists of the Year’

Here’s the cool surprise. The staff couldn’t pick one “Journalist of the Year.”

Instead, they picked three — Robert Willett, Korie Dean, Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan — who tied for top honors. All deserving, all equally awesome.

▪ Robert Willett is a longtime visual journalist and North Carolina’s unofficial mayor. Robert and uber-talented Andrew Carter worked together on some of The N&O’s best reads in 2023 (including North Carolina’s connection to big league peanuts.) Here’s what a colleague wrote: “Robert has an exceptional talent for creating visual stories that stay with you long after the first view. His creative vision and work ethic are unparalleled, rivaled only by the overwhelming kindness he bestows on everyone he encounters.”

▪ Korie Dean grew up in North Carolina, went to college here and now covers higher education in her home state. Her efforts in 2023 showed professionalism and courage. Wrote a nominator: “(Korie) took on a new beat with authority, thoughtfulness and care. Her work on the UNC shooting was tremendous.”

▪ Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan, our Capitol bureau chief, had an extraordinary year in accountability journalism while breaking news regularly. From a nominator: “From covering (House Speaker Tim Moore) to holding leaders accountable on issues like the long-stalled African American monument at the State Capitol to showcasing the real-life impacts of delayed pay raises for state employees, Dawn had a standout year. She shows up, works hard and brings joy to those around her while doing it all.”

You may be intrigued that the staff voted for two “Stories of the Year” — the 24 Hours on Glenwood South staff project that drew widespread attention and the UNC shooting coverage.

Sometimes, there is no joy in the stories we cover for The N&O audience. Journalists work on behalf of the public’s interest and in the public space.

So there is solace in working with colleagues who care about you and the public’s interests.

That’s joy, too.

Bill Church is executive editor of The News & Observer.