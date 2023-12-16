Saluting the Class of 2023: More than 2,100 graduate from University of Alabama

Friends and family gathered Saturday in Tuscaloosa to celebrate fall graduation for the Class of 2023.

Around 2,100 students became University of Alabama graduates during fall commencement exercises at Coleman Coliseum. Two ceremonies were held, one at 8:30 a.m. and the other at noon.

According to UA, the fall graduates represented 17 countries, 43 states and 61 of Alabama's 67 counties.

The University of Alabama presented more than 2,100 degrees during the Fall 2023 Commencement Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Coleman Coliseum. Happy family members greet graduates as they enter the arena.

UA President Stuart Bell conferred the degrees and Eugene O. "Doff" Procter III read each graduate's name during the morning ceremony.

Bell noted that the 2023 graduates showed the same determined spirit as the UA football team, which won the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Atlanta and will face the University of Michigan on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, as part of the College Football Playoff.

"The qualities that make a victor on the gridiron — discipline, perseverance, a competitive drive, a relentless pursuit of excellence — are the same qualities that you have displayed and have brought you to this pivotal moment in your life," Bell said.

The University of Alabama presented more than 2,100 degrees during the Fall 2023 Commencement Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Coleman Coliseum. Graduates move the tassel during the ceremony.

After being interrupted with shouts of UA's most famous cheer, Bell quipped, "That's right, Roll Tide."

Bell said UA known for its legends and champions in athletics and in the classroom.

"Just like in athletic competition, life is a series of choices sometimes involving preparation for the moment, overcoming adversity or taking advantage of opportunities whenever they may come to you. Class of 2023, you are not just victors for today, you are prepared for the challenges that lie ahead," he said.

The University of Alabama presented more than 2,100 degrees during the Fall 2023 Commencement Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Coleman Coliseum. Jalen Milroe, quarterback of the Alabama football team, participates in graduation.

The ceremonies honored graduates from the Capstone College of Nursing, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Communication and Information Sciences, the College of Community Health Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Human Environmental Sciences, the Culverhouse College of Business, the School of Law and the School of Social Work.

The class of 2023 graduates had a 3.326 grade point average and included average 296 first-generations students, 32 military veterans and 18 active-duty military members.

According to a news release, UA graduates with bachelor’s degrees are projected to earn nearly $6 million in lifetime earnings, while those earning a master’s degree could earn nearly $7.5 million.

For more information about UA's graduation, go to commencement.ua.edu.

