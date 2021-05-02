Bukele's party in El Salvador flexes muscles, spurring U.S. criticism

  • Salvadoran Congress votes for the removal of the Attorney General, in Antiguo Cuscatlan
  • Salvadoran Congress votes for the removal of the Attorney General, in Antiguo Cuscatlan
  • Salvadoran Congress votes for the removal of the Attorney General, in Antiguo Cuscatlan
  • Salvadoran Congress votes for the removal of the Attorney General, in Antiguo Cuscatlan
1 / 4

Bukele's party in El Salvador flexes muscles, spurring U.S. criticism

Salvadoran Congress votes for the removal of the Attorney General, in Antiguo Cuscatlan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nelson Renteria
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nelson Renteria

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -The party of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele voted early on Sunday to remove the country's top prosecutor, part of an intensifying political drama that has rocked the Central American country and drawn international criticism.

The vote shortly after midnight to dismiss Attorney General Raul Melara followed a new legislative majority's votes on Saturday night to kick out all of the judges who sit on the constitutional chamber of the nation's supreme court. The vote provoked rebukes from opposition lawmakers as well as some international rights organizations.

After a call with Bukele later on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his "grave concern" over the ouster of the judges and prosecutor in a statement.

Ruling party lawmakers accused Melara, whose office wields significant power to conduct investigations, of lacking independence, while Blinken cited what he described as the chief prosecutor's effective track record of fighting corruption and impunity.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has cited corruption in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras as one of the root causes, along with gang violence and poverty, of the increased flow of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden administration is pressing those governments to do more to fight crime.

A savvy and constant user of social media, the popular Bukele stressed his desire to work with all sides, but he insisted the dismissals were warranted in a string of Twitter posts over the weekend.

"With all due respect, we're cleaning our house and this isn't your responsibility," the 39-year-old president wrote, specifically addressing "the international community."

(Bukele tweet) https://twitter.com/nayibbukele/status/1388705685689540615?s=20

PEACEFUL PROTEST

Some 200 protesters, nearly all of them masked, gathered around San Salvador's constitution monument on Sunday, peacefully chanting anti-Bukele slogans while expressing their frustration with the sudden sacking of officials.

"We need to show that a huge part of the population doesn't agree with this," said 25-year-old protester Mauricio Valladares.

International rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had already weighed in, denouncing the removals as a dangerous power grab.

Just minutes after the vote to dismiss them on Saturday night, the five judges issued a ruling invalidating the legislative action, declaring it an unconstitutional attack on democracy and plunging the country into an uncertain political and legal battle.

But over the course of the next few hours lawmakers representing the president's newly emboldened New Ideas party voted to replace the judges as well as an attorney general.

Police were then called in to escort the new judges and prosecutor to their new offices.

The five ousted judges - the most powerful jurists on the 15-member court - were among the few remaining checks on Bukele's power. Bukele's and his party accused them of impeding the government's health strategy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later on Sunday, one of the five judges abruptly quit his post, according to a resignation letter posted on his Twitter account.

The nearly three-year-old New Ideas party took control of Congress after midterm elections in February gave it a large supermajority in the unicameral legislature, and freeing it from the need to negotiate with the opposition.

Saturday marked the first session of the new legislature, with lawmakers set to reconvene on Monday.

The motions to remove the judges and the prosecutor all passed with 64 lawmakers in favor, or nearly 80% of the 84-seat legislature, significantly more than the two-thirds vote required by the constitution.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Will Dunham, Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Political clash erupts in El Salvador as Congress votes out judges

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -Lawmakers aligned with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele voted on Saturday to remove all of the top judges on the country's supreme court, which the opposition and a range of international critics slammed as a dangerous power grab. But just minutes after the vote, the judges responded with a ruling that the congressional vote was unconstitutional, setting up a clash of the country's top powers. The vote to oust the judges was quickly criticized by Juan Gonzalez, U.S. President Joe Biden's senior Latin America adviser.

  • El Salvador's new assembly votes to oust high chamber judges

    El Salvador’s new Legislative Assembly, controlled by President Nayib Bukele’s New Ideas party, held its first session Saturday with lawmakers voting to remove the magistrates of the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court. The assembly voted 64 to 19 with one abstention to oust the five magistrates on the chamber, which had angered Bukele by ruling against some of his tougher measures during the pandemic.

  • Westpac Profit Soars as Economic Recovery Drives Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s half-year profit climbed as a continued recovery in the nation’s economy drove a further reduction in pandemic loan-loss provisions at Australia’s second-largest lender.Cash earnings rose to A$3.5 billion ($2.7 billion) in the six months through March 31, compared with A$993 million in the same period a year earlier, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement Monday. That beat the A$3.4 billion average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The firm will pay a 58 Australian cent interim dividend.Westpac is the first bank Down Under to update investors this earnings season amid a V-shaped rebound in the economy that’s allowing lenders to wind back bad-debt provisions faster than initially expected. Chief Executive Officer Peter King is helming the firm’s sharper focus on core banking and efforts to drive down costs.“Most significantly, unemployment is falling and there are more people employed now than pre-COVID,” King said in the statement. “A strong labor market will continue to support growth in the economy.”The firm’s mortgage book for Australia grew by A$2.6 billion over the six months as an expansion in owner-occupier loans offset lower lending to investors. King warned that house-price growth will moderate as more homes come on the market for sale.Key InsightsNet interest margin on cash basis rose to 2.09% from 2.03%Return on equity climbed to 10.2% from 2.94%Westpac expect costs to increase in full-year 2021, before starting to fall in 2022Westpac New Zealand CEO David McLean will retire after more than 20 years with the group; firm continues to assess future of its NZ unitThe firm will see a A$372 million impairment benefit after booking a A$2.24 billion charge in the earlier periodGet MoreFor more information on the results, click here.(Adds detail on mortgage lending from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gerber is looking for its new baby — who’ll receive $25,000. Here’s how to enter

    The chosen baby will also serve as Gerber’s “Chief Growing Officer.”

  • Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France

    PARIS (Reuters) -Hooded, black-clad demonstrators clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as thousands of people joined traditional May Day protests across France to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to change unemployment benefits. Marchers, most wearing masks in line with coronavirus rules, carried banners reading, "Dividends, not unemployment benefits are the income of lazy people," and, "We want to live, not survive".

  • US expresses concern over El Salvador vote to remove judges

    The vote by El Salvador's new congress to remove the magistrates of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and the attorney general on the newly elected legislative body's very first day drew concern and condemnation from multinational groups and the United States. U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Sunday about the previous day's vote, saying ″that an independent judiciary is essential to democratic governance,″ the State Department said. Bukele's New Ideas party won 56 out of the 84 seats in the Legislative Assembly in February elections that pushed aside the country's traditional parties, already weakened by corruption scandals.

  • Pandemic and economic crisis dampen May Day in Cuba

    For a second consecutive year Communist-run Cuba canceled its emblematic May Day march though Havana's Plaza de la Revolution Square on Saturday as it battles a surge in COVID-19 cases and a scarcity of basic goods. Across the island, small groups of dignitaries gathered at abandoned squares that would usually be filled by crowds of banner-waving citizens marking International Workers Day, the country's most important holiday after Jan. 1, victory day of former leader Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. Cuba's economy shrunk 11% last year under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, harsh U.S. sanctions and its Soviet-style system.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Gunman kills two at Wisconsin casino after finding his intended target wasn’t there, police say

    Shooter appeared to have ‘a form of relationship that had to do with employment’ at the complex

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Mitt Romney booed and called a ‘traitor’ at Utah Republican convention

    ‘Yeah, I understand I have a few folks who don’t like me terribly much and I — I’m sorry about that. But I express my mind as I believe is right’

  • Late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright’s House seat to remain in Republican control; runoff looms

    Susan Wright, the wife of late Rep. Ron Wright, received 19.2% of the votes, according unofficial numbers from the Texas Secretary of State. She’ll be joined by state Rep. Jake Ellzey in a runoff.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen tamps down inflation fears over Biden spending plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday tamped down concerns that President Joe Biden's plans for infrastructure, jobs and families will cause inflation, saying the spending will be phased in over a decade. "It's spread out quite evenly over eight to 10 years," Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." She said the Federal Reserve will monitor inflation carefully and has the tools to address it if necessary.

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta calls Fox News ‘the bulls**** factory’ over coverage of fake Kamala Harris story

    Right-wing media and prominent Republicans continue to amplify bogus story from New York Post

  • BBC Young Musician: Percussionist Fang Zhang wins

    The 17-year-old, who has been performing internationally since he was 11, "deeply moved" the jury.

  • Biden pays tribute to special forces who killed Osama bin Laden on 10th anniversary of raid

    Then-vice president had advised Obama against carrying out the raid until they could be sure the al Qaeda leader was in the compound

  • Family home of Darla Moore, USC mega-donor, catches fire Saturday

    Six generations of the Moore family have lived on the property where the home was built.

  • US State Department denies Iranian claims it has reached deal for release of prisoners

    Report claimed the US proposed unfreezing $7bn in frozen assets in exchange for a prisoner swap with the country