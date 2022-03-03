Salvadoran gets life in prison for killing elderly Nevada couple with gun he stole from them: authorities

A Salvadoran migrant has been sentenced in the U.S. to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of fatally shooting two people last year, court documents show.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman, 23, was sentenced Monday after he admitted to killing an elderly couple living in Nevada in 2019, as part of a plea deal to avoid the death penalty, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors initiated a plea deal after family members of the victims, who were well-known in their community, said they did not wish for the case to be dragged out, officials said.

"I’m happy that he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison and I hope that he spends all of that time thinking about what these family members told him today," Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said after Judge Connie Steinheimer sentenced Guzman, the AP reported.

Guzman worked as a landscaper for the Reno couple, Jerry David, 81, and his wife, Sherri David, 80, according to the report. Guzman reportedly shot the couple with a .22 caliber revolver he stole from their possession days before the shooting, prosecutors said.

The plea deal came as Guzman had another sentencing hearing scheduled for Thursday in Douglas County for the separate murders of two women, the AP reported.

Guzman worked as a landscaper for the women, Constance Koontz, 56, and Sophia Renken, 74, before he shot them with the same firearm, according to the report.

In total, Guzman faces four life terms without parole and charges totaling more than 200 years in prison for multiple burglary, larceny, weapon possessions, and stealing property, prosecutors said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.