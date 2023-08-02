Salvaging sales tax: GOP dealt Milwaukee bad hand on budget deal

By adopting sales tax increases, Milwaukee city and county leaders are making the best of a terrible hand dealt them by the Republican-gerrymandered legislature.

However, if we focus on the full deck, rather than individual hands, it’s clear this was only the latest attempt by the GOP to shift the tax burden from high income residents and large corporations to the state’s working-poor and middle-class families while “sticking it to Milwaukee.”

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson’s infamous words (spoken during the 1995 debate over funding for a new Milwaukee Brewers stadium) certainly describe Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ approach to the budget. Not only did Vos assault local control by forcing atrocious policies not required of other communities down the throats of Milwaukee citizens, such as mandated armed police in Milwaukee public schools, he also expanded Republican welfare: you and I pay more in taxes so the super-rich can pay less.

Faced with an unprecedented $7 billion dollar state budget surplus, Vos and the Republican gerrymandered legislative majorities tried to slash state income tax rates for Wisconsin’s wealthiest residents. This was only the latest attempt by the GOP to shift taxes from the very wealthy and large corporations to Wisconsin’s middle-class families. Less than a year ago, Republicans wanted to eliminate the progressive income tax in favor of a flat tax that would have been another huge gift to the wealthy, leading to cuts in public services, education, and an increased burden on the middle class.

Michael Rosen, left, and Charlie Dee.

Under the Republican budget proposal, Wisconsin workers who earn between $30,000 and $40,000 a year would receive only a $32 tax break, not even enough to renew their $34 Wisconsin drivers’ license. But the state’s millionaires would get an average tax break of $30,286, the price of a 2023 Toyota Prius. Even more egregious, the state’s 11 richest, making more than $75 million per year, were in line for an eye-popping average cut of $1.8 million in tax savings. That’s more than six times the cost of the average Wisconsin home.

Gov. Tony Evers’ creative vetoes neutralized some of Vos’ worst proposals to hand tax breaks to the rich, recognizing that this Republican approach is not only bad economics but also a direct repudiation of Wisconsin’s proud history. We were the first state to establish a progressive income tax beginning in 1911. It was designed to generate revenue the state needed in an equitable manner and was so popular and successful that the federal government and 45 states followed Wisconsin’s lead by adopting this innovation.

From 1911 until 1978 Wisconsin had 16 marginal tax brackets. This is called “progressive” taxation because as earnings increase, you pay a higher rate on the last increment of income. It’s the fairest approach to taxation. As recently as 1985 Wisconsin had 8 brackets with a top rate of 10%.

However, Republicans repeatedly try to shift taxes from the rich to the middle class and working poor. GOP attempts to restructure Wisconsin’s tax code has its roots in the 1984 threat by Kimberly Clark’s CEO, Darwin Smith, to move its corporate headquarters out of state because of what he claimed was a hostile business climate (Kimberly Clark made good on that threat in 1985 and moved to the Dallas area.)

In response to this threat and political pressure from the corporate community, in 1987 newly-elected Thompson dutifully eliminated the estate tax and four income tax brackets, dropping the highest rate from 10% to 6.77%. While the top rate is now 7.65%, thanks largely to an inflation adjusted increase under Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, Wisconsin’s low- and middle-income families still pay a much higher share of their income in state and local taxes than do the richest families in Wisconsin, according to a study by the Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy.

Coupled with this tax-shifting, Republicans included in their budget a long overdue increase in revenue sharing from the state to municipalities. Revenue sharing began in 1911 with the progressive income tax and was intended to make funding local governments more equitable by returning to them revenue from state income-tax collections.

The GOP was forced to increase shared revenue after two decades of decline because small cities and rural areas throughout the state, most represented by Republicans, were demanding it, and the record budget surplus took away any excuses not to.

Vos had to include something for Milwaukee which had been starved by Republican legislatures into a fiscal crisis, but he made sure the state’s only majority-minority city was treated much worse than the rest of Wisconsin.

According to analysis by Marquette University professor Dr. Phillip Rocco first published in The Recombobulation Area, Milwaukee’s percentage increase in shared revenue was the lowest in the state. Republicans changed the formula to reward rural areas and small towns while shortchanging urban Democratic areas. For example, the Town of Cedar Rapids in Rusk County, received an increase of 5,748% while Milwaukee’s share was increased by only 10%.

In other words shared revenue covered around 45% of Milwaukee’s annual budgets in the 1990’s, but had been slashed to only 24% of the city’s current budget, leaving a huge hole.

But wait, some may say, Vos and the gerrymandered legislature made up for that by granting the City and County of Milwaukee the option of instituting a sales tax. Right. That’s just the problem.

A sales tax is regressive because it hits the middle class and working poor much harder than the rich. So swapping sales-tax funds for the much fairer income tax simply shifts the tax burden from the rich to the middle class and poor. Despite conservative claims, there is no record anywhere of such a shift creating jobs or economic growth, but plenty of research that concludes that it increases inequality while producing deficits and cuts in needed public services.

Vos and his allies put Milwaukee’s leaders in the terrible bind of having to adopt a regressive sales tax in order for the city and county to survive. The task for citizens who aren’t extraordinarily rich is to demand that their elected officials reverse this shift in the tax burden and instead champion equitable taxation based on the ability of citizens and corporations to pay.

This concept has been Wisconsin’s gift to the nation; we shouldn’t allow a radically gerrymandered legislature to destroy it.

Michael Rosen (Economics) and Charlie Dee (American Studies) are retired faculty from Milwaukee Area Technical College and formerly were leaders of American Federation of Teachers Local 212.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's tradition of equitable taxation further at risk by GOP