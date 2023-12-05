The Salvation Army angels need adopting as deadline nears

Dec. 5—The deadline to return angels adopted from The Salvation Army's Angel Trees is set for Friday, and the corps still has several angels in need of adoption.

In a news release, Lt. Roy Fisher, commanding officer of The Salvation Army Meridian, said there is still time for residents to help bring some Christmas joy to children in East Mississippi. Angel trees are set up in Super Walmarts in Lauderdale, Newton and Neshoba counties, the Newton Chamber of Commerce, Uptown Meridian and Citizens National Bank locations in Lauderdale and Neshoba counties.

An additional 49 angels — 35 children and 15 seniors — are available for adoption at The Salvation Army office, located at 1115 25th Ave.

"The Salvation Army is only able to provide these programs to help those less fortunate in our community to have an amazing and blessed Christmas with the support of our community," Fisher said.

The annual Angel Tree program allows residents to anonymously provide Christmas gifts to children and seniors in need throughout the East Mississippi area. Information about the "angels," such as their age, gender, clothing size, needs and wants, is written on a card, which is then hung on one of The Salvation Army's angel trees. Residents can then pick an angel from the trees, purchase some gifts and return the gifts and the card to The Salvation Army.

In addition to adopting angels, Fisher said the corps is also in need of volunteers to help distribute the gifts to the angels. Lauderdale County's distribution is set for Monday, Dec. 18.

To learn more about adopting angels, sign up to volunteer or for more information about The Salvation Army and its programs, call 601-483-6156.