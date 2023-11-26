The Salvation Army announces latest digital donation fundraiser this Holiday season in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just in time for the holidays, The Salvation Army has announced a new way for people to give back this year.
The new program, titled “The Empty Stocking Fund,” is a web fundraising tool. Those wishing to give back can do so by scanning a QR code. The new program will not only help families financially during this holiday season but also provide aid year-round, offering essentials such as food, housing, social services, and spiritual guidance to those in need.
Fans share excitement for 50th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans
Those wishing to give back can also do so by rounding up or donating at one of The Salvation Army’s community partner registers or by visiting their website.
The Salvation Army has also introduced an electronic payment method available at the Red Kettle stations throughout the Greater New Orleans area.
The locations are as follows:
All New Orleans Robért Fresh Market locations
PJ’s Coffee located at 5432 Magazine Street
PJ’s Coffee located at 2140 Magazine Street
Little Miss Muffin located at 244 Metairie Road
Altar’d State located inside of Lakeside Mall
