Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

Talkdesk, a company once valued at $10 billion that sells software to help large corporations improve customer service, has laid off more employees — the third round of cuts in less than 14 months. The 12-year-old San Francisco-based company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve customer service for midmarket and enterprise businesses. Talkdesk reportedly laid off staff in February of this year and in August 2022, when it had about 2,100 employees.