New Salvation Army service center manager arrives in Greenville

Oct. 10—The Salvation Army in Greenville welcomed a new service center manager recently.

Paul Juarez, the organization said, has quickly settled into his new surroundings and is looking forward to getting to know the community and moving forward the ministry and programs of The Salvation Army.

Juarez was born and raised in Denton, Texas and graduated from Denton High School. After high school, he went into the grocery business with Winn-Dixie and later with Tom Thumb Supermarkets. In 2012, he said he found his true calling in faith-based nonprofit when he went to work with Woman-to-Woman Pregnancy Center.

In September 2015 he became the executive director of First Refuge Ministries, which provides medical services, pharmacy services, general dentistry, mental health counseling, food distribution services and grows crops for distribution. In the seven years leading First Refuge, the ministry was successful in negotiating and maintaining leases for five locations for rent of just $1 a year and he grew the annual fundraising gala from 200 people attending in 2016 to more than 1,000 in 2022.

The ministry also created and implemented a working 14-acre community garden to grow and distribute food to people struggling with food insecurity.

In 2020, Juarez gained national recognition for creating and implementing grocery stores that operate inside public schools to provide food for students and their families. This was a joint effort with the City of Sanger, Sanger ISD and Texas Health Resources Hospital Systems.

Juarez said he is looking forward to serving alongside the people of Greenville.

"It has already been exciting to meet the people of Greenville and discover the many opportunities for ministry here," he said. "I look forward to serving this community and 'Doing The Most Good' alongside the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army."

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree programs are synonymous with the holidays and Juarez is seeking volunteers and corporate partners for the upcoming season.

"All funds raised at the red kettles during Christmas in Greenville stay right here and provide year-round assistance to individuals and families in need," Juarez said. "If you would like to volunteer to ring the bell as an individual, family or group, we've got a spot for you. It's a great way to give back to your community and make a difference."

For more information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army, or to make a donation, call (903) 455-1875 or go to https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/texas/service-extensions.