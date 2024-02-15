Salvation Army gives $100K grant for Marshall Fire recovery
The Salvation Army donated $100,000 to the Marshall Fire Community Fund to help replenish its low levels.
The Salvation Army donated $100,000 to the Marshall Fire Community Fund to help replenish its low levels.
“Ultimately, we would like to have PIF be a part of our Tour and part of our product.”
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
Devotees say it's just as good as the coveted Dyson Supersonic — but it's a fraction of the price.
Victims were being treated for injuries that resulted from a shooting during the Kansas City Chief's victory parade, police said.
Bye-bye, frizz and breakage; hello shiny, bouncy locks.
Instacart shares could be on a roller coaster this week as the company gears up for the end of its IPO lockup period on Feb. 15.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
MLB will add new features to its MLB.TV streaming app this season, including the option to watch four games at once on more devices.
At least two armed suspects were taken into custody.
Loved01's moisturizers, cleansers and other go-tos are designed to be more affordable and accessible than other celeb-backed products.
An army of Amazon shoppers swear by this handy tool for targeting hard-to-reach spots.
Higher prices for chocolate could be here to stay.
Reviewers with arthritis say they're 'very easy to use.'
A hot inflation print sent stocks tumbling on Tuesday, but many on Wall Street don't think that one bad economic release changes the market narrative moving forward.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't pulling any punches when it comes to his rivalry with Apple.
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are $100 off in an Amazon sale.
An influx of Chinese migrants, facing China's economic uncertainty, are crossing the U.S.'s southern border.
Sony said Wednesday it won’t launch any new blockbuster first-party PlayStation exclusives until at least early 2025. Sony’s 2024 fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31, 2025.
Rasa is a startup that claims to have developed the infrastructure to give developers at large enterprises the ability to build “robust” generative conversational AI assistants so that those interactions feel more personal and meaningful to users. It says it does this by providing the infrastructure CALM (Conversational AI with Language Models) and a low-code user interface. Founded in 2016, Rasa started out as an open source platform for developers to build chatbots, voice apps and other services that employ conversational AI for interactivity.
Woot is selling two Sonos Era 100 smart speakers for $410, which is an 18 percent discount.