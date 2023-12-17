Salvation Army gives special thank you to Diamond ring donator

The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida gave a huge thank you to an anonymous person who donated a beautiful diamond and sapphire ring.

“We would like to to express our deepest gratitude to one anonymous donor that donated this stunning ring in our Red Kettle last week!” said the Salvation Army in a Facebook post this week.

“Some people have a heart of gold, but we think this donor has a heart of diamonds and sapphire!”

The Salvation Army states that this gift was more than generous. It will fuel the program that is meant to help those most in need at Christmas and throughout the entire year.

“Thank you to that special someone…you know who you are!”

