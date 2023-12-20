Salvation Army of Metro Detroit gives away holiday food, Christmas gifts for needy families
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit held its annual toy shop drive on Tuesday at the Wayne-Westland Corps Community Center for families in need.
The organization began distributing grocery store gift card and some items on Monday for families and seniors who pre-registered for Christmas assistance and made an appointment in advance. The event will service over 250 families in need and ends on Thursday.
“The Salvation Army helps me a lot,” said Christine Cullerton. “I thank God for them.”
Cullerton said she took custody of her grandchildren despite knowing it would be a struggle. She has a fixed income, receiving disability, and a little over $200 in food stamps from the state of Michigan.
When The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit held its annual Toy Shop Drive on Tuesday, she went to get food and Christmas gifts for them.
“I do what I have to do so my grandkids will be alright,” Cullerton said.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Salvation Army of Metro Detroit hands out food, gifts to needy families