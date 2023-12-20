Salvation Army of Metro Detroit gives away holiday food, Christmas gifts for needy families

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit held its annual toy shop drive on Tuesday at the Wayne-Westland Corps Community Center for families in need.

The organization began distributing grocery store gift card and some items on Monday for families and seniors who pre-registered for Christmas assistance and made an appointment in advance. The event will service over 250 families in need and ends on Thursday.

“The Salvation Army helps me a lot,” said Christine Cullerton. “I thank God for them.”

Cullerton said she took custody of her grandchildren despite knowing it would be a struggle. She has a fixed income, receiving disability, and a little over $200 in food stamps from the state of Michigan.

Christine Cullerton, 63, of Inkster smiles at left as she gets some help from volunteer Kristi Willets, 50 of Westland shopping at the Salvation Army Wayne Westland Corps Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

When The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit held its annual Toy Shop Drive on Tuesday, she went to get food and Christmas gifts for them.

Christine Cullerton, 63, of Inkster makes a phone call to a friend in hopes of getting a ride after shopping at The Salvation Army Wayne Westland Corps Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

“I do what I have to do so my grandkids will be alright,” Cullerton said.

