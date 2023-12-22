Salvation Army seeks virtual red kettle contributions with donations down 25% this season

It's the season for giving and The Salvation Army is hoping to boost generosity as Christmas Day nears.

The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division is in urgent need in contributions with red kettle donations down roughly 25 percent of the group's fundraising goal this holiday season.

To offset the drop in funding, the organization is seeking online donations through its virtual red kettles with tradition contributions waning.

“This decline comes at a critical time when many Americans are facing unprecedented hardships at increasing rates,” said Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft, divisional commander in a press release. “Together, we can rise above the adversity and save our struggling neighbors. We urge the community to donate from the comfort of their homes to our virtual red kettles.”

How to donated to The Salvation Army

In Delaware, those interested in donating can visit https://pa.salvationarmy.org/delaware-command/E32E8799A6996C6F85257BCA0072561E.

In Eastern Pennsylvania, donations can be made by visiting https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/eastern-pennsylvania/.

For the first time, the group is offering a text-to-give option, where you can text “KETTLE” to 31333 and send your zip code to be directed to the nearest virtual kettle.

How donations are used

According to The Salvation Army, donations stay in the communities in which they are donated to meet the increasing needs of vulnerable neighbors by providing holiday assistance while sustaining programs year-round for those in need. This includes food panties and distribution programs, shelter and housing assistance programs, case management services and programs for seniors, organizers said.

Salvation Army locations in Delaware

To find locations in Delaware, visit here.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Salvation Army collecting virtual red kettle donations this Christmas