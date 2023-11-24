Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meal to thousands in downtown Phoenix

The Salvation Army hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner event at the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday, serving meals and offering basic services to thousands of families and individuals from across the Valley.

The Convention Center opened its doors to guests at 9:30 a.m., providing light refreshments along with entertainment such as live music, a football game screening, and children's activities in addition to meals. Free services were also available to the public, including haircuts, prayer and counseling, and referrals to various resources.

Maj. Gaylene Yardley and her husband, Maj. David Yardley, officers of the Salvation Army who have individually served more than 30 years for the organization, have been coordinating the annual holiday event for the community for the past seven years.

"It's a wonderful thing to serve the community and to see those who are coming in," said Gaylene Yardley, who projected a turnout of about 3,500 guests for the event. "This is a place for people to mingle, feel comfortable, be out of the elements, and just be able to form fellowship with each other."

"It's a place for everyone," David Yardley added. "It brings me joy. This is why I became a Salvation Army officer. It's to serve the community and to share love and share hope."

'I'm getting just as much out of (volunteering) as the guests are'

With more than 500 individuals contributing to the event, David Yardley went on to express his gratitude and appreciation toward the organization's various volunteers, who included plate servers, cleanup crew members, and security officials.

"They're giving up their Thanksgiving to serve others. We provide that opportunity (for them), and it's a great blessing," he said.

At the start of the dinner, guests enjoyed full table service as volunteers prepared, served and cleaned up plates, as well as engaging with guests and ensuring their satisfaction.

Sherri Gillett, a Valley resident and educator, has been volunteering for the annual Salvation Army holiday event alongside her family for the past 18 years.

"It's absolutely one of the most joyous things that I can do," she said.

Gillett added that community service was one of her top priorities, having served as a teacher and school principal for more than 30 years.

"Anytime that I can come down with my family and serve others, it's just awesome," Gillett said. "All the people that come here are special guests to us, and I just enjoy meeting everyone. It's a great way to start our day."

For Gillett, the event was also about making connections with guests.

"I just love to have conversation with all these people and find out where they're from," Gillett said. "I talk to people and learn their lives and learn their stories."

She went on to add the importance of making attendees feel welcome and invited.

"A lot of times, (guests) just like to have someone listen to them. That's awesome for us," she added.

Abby Parker, 7, works with her brother Max, 8, to decorate pumpkin pie as they volunteer with the Salvation Army while it hosts a Thanksgiving gathering with hundreds of volunteers and thousands of guests at the Phoenix Convention Center on Nov. 23, 2023.

Ron Alkins, originally from Texas, came out to volunteer and spend the holiday with his son, who has been volunteering for the Salvation Army for the past 10 years.

"I'm very excited," said Alkins, who was volunteering for the first time. "I'm having a really great time and enjoying every bit of it. I just want to help."

Alkins, who works in the medical field, went on to add how much he enjoys working with the general public.

"I enjoy talking to people. It makes you feel good," Alkins said. "Anything you can do to give back or do something that's out of your comfort zone brings you great joy."

Alkins, whose volunteer duties included greeting guests and serving plates, expressed his fulfillment in his role and doing what he could to assist.

"I'm getting just as much out of (volunteering) as the guests are," he added.

Fellow volunteer Joel Roberts, who was serving his second year with the organization, also voiced his contentment in getting to know guests.

"I just enjoy making connections," Roberts said. "Most people are very appreciative to be here."

Roberts went on to mention his plans to continue to volunteer, both inside and outside the Salvation Army.

"There are people in need everywhere," he said. "(Volunteering) is not limited to just an event or organization."

First-time volunteers Lisa Bostdorff and Wendy Jacobson both said they gained new perspectives during their service at the event.

"I feel blessed to be a part of this. When I first saw all the people here, I couldn't help but cry," said Bostdorff, whose role was to ensure guests were lined up properly for their meals. "They're all so sweet and nice and appreciative," she added.

Jacobson, whose role was part of the tear-down crew, is a recent Arizona resident, having moved to the Valley at the end of June. Jacobson, a teacher, was looking for a way to become a part of her new community, she said.

"For me, it's a chance to come and do something that feels like you're giving back and saying, 'Thank you,' instead of just taking," Jacobson said.

'There's not a lot we can afford right now. You do what you can to feed and take care of your family'

Thanksgiving dinner, which was served at 11:30 a.m., included a spread of traditional holiday favorites such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. According to David Yardley, more than 4,000 meals were projected to be served, with 1,500 of them being delivered directly to those who are homebound.

Marisol Lopez, a Mesa resident, drove her and her family to the event in hopes of a warm meal and haircuts for her children.

"Times are tough," Lopez said. "There's not a lot we can afford right now. You do what you can to feed and take care of your family."

Lopez, whose husband was laid off from work back in February, was thankful for the Salvation Army's contributions to the community, with the event being her and her family's second year in attendance.

"There's a lot of folks right now who can't pay the bills, can't feed their kids," Lopez said. "It's expensive just to buy dinner. We're just glad we can come here to feed our family and let them have fun for a while."

Volunteer Sarah Minsterman hands out toiletries with the Salvation Army as it hosts a Thanksgiving gathering for thousands of guests at the Phoenix Convention Center on Nov. 23, 2023.

Before the event's conclusion at 1:30 p.m., guests were sent off with to-go meals and hygiene kits, which included a variety of essential items and products. As people started walking out after finishing their meals, many approached volunteers to wish them a happy Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army will host another community dinner on Christmas Day. Those interested in volunteering can learn more at Volunteer Opportunities ― The Salvation Army USA Western Territory.

