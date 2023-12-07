Salvation Army in urgent need of Red Kettle donations, has collected less than 1/3 of goal this year

The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division is asking for donations for its annual Red Kettle Campaign after the organization said it’s less than a third of the way to reaching its fundraiser goals with less than three weeks left to go.

According to the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division, the organization has raised almost $648,000 across 28 counties, almost 28 percent of the total fundraising goal of $2.345 million

The organization said the rising costs of living and the increased costs of goods have caused a surge in demand for essential services provided by the Salvation Army.

The organization cited total charitable giving amounts and said local communities like Allegheny Valley (Brackenridge), Kittanning, Rochester, Uniontown and Warren locations are seeing a decline in donations this year and need the community’s increased support in funding critical, year-round services.

“With only a few short weeks left in the campaign, every dollar counts,” Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania Major Gregory Hartshorn said. “Many of our neighbors in need are walking through the doors of The Salvation Army for assistance for the first time in their lives. Your generous donation to the Red Kettle Campaign fuels our year-round efforts to provide essential services like warm meals, safe shelter and life-changing programs. Please consider giving generously to help us continue making a positive impact in Western Pennsylvania.

The money from the Red Kettle Campaign ensures The Salvation Army can continue its critical services which include feeding programs, rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance, youth empowerment and spiritual programs, the organization said.

Donations to the Red Kettle Campaign can be made in person at a Red Kettle location or virtually by visiting salvationarmywpa.org. New this year, donations can also be made by texting the word “Kettle” to 31333. Donors can then reply with their ZIP code to ensure each donation goes directly back into the community where they reside.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Panera Bread sued for second time over Charged Lemonade drink Steelers could lose 5 starters for Patriots game Search warrant served at home of Washington County controller, police investigating animal abuse tip VIDEO: Clemente Bridge set to reopen on New Year’s Eve DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts