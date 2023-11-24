Salvation Army, volunteers offer Thanksgiving tradition

Nov. 23—ROCHESTER — Turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie were served Thursday, along with a sense of community, during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving meal.

Open to anyone needing a hot meal or wanting to share a table with others on the holiday, the annual Rochester tradition had a team of volunteers serving meals and greeting guests.

"Feeding people's bodies and souls has been a part of The Salvation Army's mission from the very beginning," said Major Cornell Voeller, corps officer for business at The Salvation Army in Rochester, "Especially on a day like Thanksgiving, where so many will be giving thanks for the food on their tables, we want to ensure that no one in our community goes hungry."

The hourlong event was planned for 150 to 200 guests and within 35 minutes, 140 people had already sought a seat at the table in the Salvation Army's downtown service center.