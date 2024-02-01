Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania surpasses 2023 Red Kettle Campaign goal

The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division surpassed its goal for the 2023 Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army said the division raised more than $2.4 million across 28 counties, which surpassed the goal of $2.345 million.

In Allegheny County, the campaign raised $562,000, which passed the total goal by $15,500, the organization said.

With the goal surpassed, the organization said it can continue its critical services which include feeding programs, rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance, youth empowerment and spiritual programs across 28 counties in western Pennsylvania.

“We are filled with gratitude for every person who donated and to every person who volunteered their time at a Red Kettle during this past season of giving,” Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, Major Gregory Hartshorn said. “For a while there, we weren’t sure we were going to reach our goal, but our generous Western Pennsylvania neighbors came together in the end. These gifts given throughout the Christmas season ensure our essential services, like warm meals for hungry families and utility assistance for those living paycheck to paycheck, can continue throughout the entire calendar year. For more than 150 years, The Salvation Army has remained steadfast in serving our communities and thanks to this ongoing support, we will never stop.”

In the beginning of December, the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division had only reached around 28& of its total fundraising goal.

If you would like to volunteer with the Salvation Army, visit salvationarmywpa.org.

