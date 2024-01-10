Salvation Army’s Winter Haven shelter to close next month

The Salvation Army’s Winter Haven shelter is closing its doors. It comes as homeless shelters in Polk County are needed more than ever. “There was a lot of tears involved. There was a lot of prayer discussion. We didn't want to make this decision,” said Lt. Daniel Jones with Salvation Army of Winter Haven. After more than two decades of being a refuge for people in need, The Salvation Army has made the difficult decision to close its Winter Haven shelter.

