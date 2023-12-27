The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is still looking for donations

The Salvation Army has put away its red kettles and bells for the holiday season, but most of Iowa hasn't met their fundraising goals yet.

"Remember those less fortunate and share the true spirit of Christmas by giving to help your friends and neighbors in need," a release from the organization said.

Because they don't ring on Sundays or on Christmas Day, the Red Kettle Campaign packed up on Saturday.

"We are not there yet, however, and are we confident that the generosity of Central Iowans will take us over the finish line and ensure our friends and neighbors have the support they need," Tamyra Harrison, development coordinator for the Salvation Army, said to the Register.

According to a release from the Salvation Army, here's what has been raised so far in Des Moines and its suburbs:

The Salvation Army Citadel Corps has raised $162,837, or about 90%of its Red Kettle fundraising goal of $182,000.

The Salvation Army Temple Corps has raised $162,982.22, or 108% of its fundraising goal of $150,000.

The Salvation Army Capital Area Command, including those corps, has raised $632,181.11, or 53% of its total goal of $1.2 million.

Still time to donate

Donors have until Jan. 15, 2024, to give to the Christmas campaign.

"Typically, the last week in December and the first week in January are two of our biggest weeks as people get their end of year donations out to count toward fiscal year 2023," Harrison told the Register.

"If we fall short of our goal, we will have to look at our budget for the rest of fiscal year 2024 and possibly make some adjustments to the amount available for programs and financial assistance."

Donations can be made online at www.desmoinesredkettle.org or be mailed to the Salvation Army at 1400 N.W. 100 St., Clive, IA, 50325.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Iowa still hopes to reach goal