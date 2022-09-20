Salvini Says Bailed-Out Paschi Has Future as Standalone Bank

Chiara Albanese, Daniele Lepido and Sonia Sirletti
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- League party leader Matteo Salvini said bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA can thrive on a standalone basis by combining with its smaller Italian peers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s oldest bank, which has had to be rescued repeatedly by the state, “now has the capability to stand on its own two feet and be profitable,” Salvini, a leader of the right-wing coalition expected to win this weekend’s elections, said in an interview Monday. The lender can become “the hub of a number-three banking group” by linking up with cooperatives and mutual lenders, he said.

Siena-based Paschi is seeking to raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in new equity and cut about 4,000 jobs. Italy’s government failed to meet a European Union deadline to divest its controlling stake by the end of last year, after talks to sell the troubled bank to UniCredit SpA collapsed.

Salvini, who was vocally critical of the plan to sell the lender to Milan-based UniCredit, said in the interview that “Italy lacks a banking group focused on small and mid-sized firms,” the types of enterprises that have traditionally supported the League. A reformed Paschi could fill that void if given time to restructure, he said.

Paschi has been a financial burden for the government since it was first bailed out in 2009, in the wake of a spiraling crisis of souring loans and derivatives deals that backfired. Paschi has struggled to deliver consistent profits, particularly given its limited room for maneuver under terms the EU set in exchange for its nationalization in 2017.

A successful capital increase, set to start in mid-October, would be vital for revamping the bank and allowing the government to exit its stake.

Maurizio Leo, a top economic adviser to right-wing coalition leader Giorgia Meloni, has called for a delay in the bank’s capital-raising, arguing that the plan should wait until a new government is in place.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon

    Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years. Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union. “There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I don’t have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term,” Truss told reporters aboard her plane to New York, where she landed Tuesday to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Republicans Want to Flip the US House — And They’re Outspending Democrats to Do It

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans need to win six seats in the November election to take control of the US House of Representatives. In advertising spending, they’re beating Democrats in seven districts that were already leaning their way.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ron Mass’ Almitas Capital

    In this article, we present the list of top 10 stock picks of Ron Mass’ Almitas Capital at the end of the second quarter. If you want to skip the fund’s history, recent performance and details about its overall portfolio, please go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ron Mass’ Almitas Capital. […]

  • Even State-Backed China Developers at Risk of Surging Default, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial contagion has spread so far across China’s property industry that even state-backed developers are at risk of surging defaults, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts. Most Read from BloombergGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBad debt climbed to about 29.1% of total p

  • Big US Regional Banks Could Face New Crisis Regulations

    Can a financial institution be too small for regulations but also too big to fail? We may be about to find out. American financial authorities are...