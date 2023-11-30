Sam Altman’s New Order Doesn’t Include OpenAI’s Chief Scientist

Maxwell Zeff
·2 min read
1
Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP (Getty Images)
Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP (Getty Images)
Sam Altman officially returned as CEO of OpenAI Wednesday, bringing back his party which includes Greg Brockman as President, Mira Murati as CTO, and new board members. OpenAI’s co-founder, former chairman, and chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, is not back yet, and his position at the company is yet to be determined.

“I love and respect Ilya, I think he’s a guiding light of the field and a gem of a human being,” said Sam Altman in a press release. “I harbor zero ill will towards him. While Ilya will no longer serve on the board, we hope to continue our working relationship and are discussing how he can continue his work at OpenAI.”

OpenAI’s new chairman of the board, Bret Taylor, said Microsoft will have a non-voting observer seat, ensuring that Satya Nadella is never kept out of the loop on sudden CEO firings again. The new board will also bring on an independent committee to review “recent events,” which is press release language for “the company imploding and our board firing the CEO.” Lastly, Taylor said OpenAI is focused on enhancing the company’s governance structure. OpenAI has a unique governance structure that gives the board and its non-profit division a lot of power. That structure has always seemed to be a key part of OpenAI’s mission, to safely develop artificial general intelligence, but could be subject to change.

