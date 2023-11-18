Sam Altman, ousted pioneer of OpenAI, is serial entrepreneur

Glenn CHAPMAN
·4 min read
Sam Altman has been dismissed from OpenAI, which he created along with Elon Musk and others in 2015 (Drew Angerer)
Sam Altman has been dismissed from OpenAI, which he created along with Elon Musk and others in 2015 (Drew Angerer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sam Altman, the tech titan behind ChatGPT, was abruptly fired Friday by OpenAI, the company that launched the revolutionary artificial intelligence chatbot.

The news of his dismissal caught Silicon Valley by surprise, as the 38-year-old had been hailed as a pioneer and one of the leading figures in the high-stakes world of AI.

He said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that his time at OpenAI had been "transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit."

Altman, together with Tesla chief Elon Musk and others, started OpenAI in 2015, creating a research company with the stated goal of building generative AI that benefits humanity.

"The technological progress we make in the next 100 years will be far larger than all we've made since we first controlled fire and invented the wheel," Altman said in a 2021 blog post.

- Startup guru -

Born in 1985, Altman grew up in a St. Louis suburb, where he got his first computer at the age of eight, according to a profile in the New Yorker from 2016.

Computers and access to an online community helped him navigate being gay in a conservative part of the country, Altman said in an interview with Esquire.

Like so many tech figures before him, Altman dropped out of Stanford University to start a company, Loopt, which let smartphone users selectively share their whereabouts.

Loopt was acquired in 2012 in a deal valued at $43.4 million -- and Altman's place in Silicon Valley was secured.

He took a year off during which he "read many dozens of textbooks; I learned about the fields that I had been interested in," the San Francisco resident wrote in a post.

He told of learning about nuclear engineering, synthetic biology, investing and AI.

"The seeds were planted for things that worked in deep ways later," he said.

- T-shirt and shorts -

In 2014, Altman became president of Y Combinator, an "accelerator" that provides startups with guidance and funding in exchange for stakes in the young companies.

Altman expanded Y Combinator's strategy for investing beyond software startups to biotech, energy and other fields.

"He thinks quickly and talks quickly; intense, but in a good way," said Industrial Microbes founder Derek Greenfield, who met Altman while his biotech startup was getting backing from Y Combinator.

Greenfield recalled Altman always dressing casually, sometimes in a T-shirt and shorts.

"He was very down to earth," Greenfield said.

Altman left Y Combinator, putting his energy into AI despite feared risks.

"He's a very deep thinker who is incredibly focused on getting things right," Insider Intelligence senior director of marketing and commerce Jeremy Goldman said.

Altman has proposed that combining artificial intelligence, robotics and cost-free energy could essentially enable machines to do all the work and provide a "basic income" to adults across society.

"A great future isn't complicated: we need technology to create more wealth, and policy to fairly distribute it," Altman wrote in a blog post.

"Everything necessary will be cheap, and everyone will have enough money to be able to afford it."

- 'Fast cars and survival' -

In the New Yorker article, Altman said he was a "prepper," someone who has preparations and supplies in place to survive an apocalyptic disaster.

He has spoken of owning high-performance sports cars and renting planes to fly around California.

Altman said in a blog post that on the last day of each December he writes a list of things he wants to accomplish in the year ahead.

His personal investments include startups working on fusion energy and human life extension.

"I'm super optimistic," he said in a podcast with TED curator Chris Anderson.

"It's always easy to doom scroll and think about how bad things are," Altman added, "but the good things are really good and getting much better."

But Altman has testified before the US Congress and spoken with heads of state about AI as pressure mounts to regulate the technology against risks, such as its potential use in bioweapons and misinformation.

Just hours before being fired on Friday, he told AFP on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco that we can't always predict the future.

"The dangerous thing... it's all the new stuff, the known unknowns, the unknown unknowns that are going to come," he said.

gc-juj/arp/mlm/sco/pbt

Recommended Stories

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, who on November 17 was ousted in a surprise announcement by the company after the board released a statement that they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • Sam Altman was 'shocked and saddened' after he was fired as CEO of OpenAI

    Sam Altman and Greg Brockman have published a statement on the former's firing as CEO of OpenAI.

  • Greg Brockman quits OpenAI after abrupt firing of Sam Altman

    OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman has quit the firm, he said Friday, hours after the Microsoft-backed giant abruptly fired its chief executive Sam Altman and assured that Brockman would remain at the startup. Brockman's sudden departure adds to the day's uncertainties at OpenAI, following closely on the heels of its maiden developer conference led by Altman. Brockman said in a series of tweets that Ilya Sutskever, the chief scientist at OpenAI, informed Altman about a Friday noon call on Thursday evening.

  • Worldcoin token's value drops nearly 10% after Sam Altman removed as OpenAI CEO

    Sam Altman, the now former CEO of OpenAI, has departed his role and is leaving its board, according to a company post on Friday. Worldcoin’s token, WLD, fell more than 13% on the day, to $1.91, CoinMarketCap data showed. When asked about Altman’s future at Worldcoin or its plans going forward, Worldcoin did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

  • Who is Mira Murati, OpenAI's new interim CEO?

    In a surprising move, OpenAI today abruptly fired Sam Altman, its CEO and a member of its board of directors, and installed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and then at Zodiac Aerospace, the French aerospace group.

  • Generative AI will create a 'tsunami of disinformation' during the 2024 election

    Generative AI is going to create a "tsunami of disinformation" leading into the 2024 election.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training datasets

    OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training data sets

    It's an open secret that the data sets used to train AI models are deeply flawed. Image corpora tends to be U.S.- and Western-centric, partly because Western images dominated the internet when the data sets were compiled. Now, OpenAI says that it wants to combat them by partnering with outside institutions to create new, hopefully improved data sets.

  • Google is launching generative AI search in 100 additional countries as AI wars continue

    Google is expanding its AI-powered search engine to more than 120 countries.

  • App Store for AI: OpenAI's GPT Store lets you build (and monetize) your own GPT

    OpenAI took the leash (and the "Chat") off ChatGPT today with the announcement of GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the popular conversational AI system. Not only can you make your own GPT for fun or productivity, but you'll soon be able to publish it on a marketplace they call the GPT Store — and maybe even make a little cash in the process. The new features, announced with many others today at OpenAI's first developer day in San Francisco, indicate a more hands-off approach to the AI marketplace, which has hitherto been defined by a handful of dedicated general-purpose systems.

  • Privacy will die to deliver us the thinking and knowing computer

    Buzz abounds about OpenAI's Sam Altman meeting with Apple's longtime design deity Jony Ive regarding building an AI hardware gadget of some kind and murmurs in the halls of VC offices everywhere herald in breathless tones the coming of an iPhone moment for AI. Of course, the potential is immense: A device that takes and extends to many other aspects of our lives what ChatGPT has been able to do with generative AI -- hopefully with a bit more smarts and practicality. The death of privacy has been called, called-off, countered and repeated many times over the years (just Google the phrase) in response to any number of technological advances, including things like mobile device live location sharing; the advent and eventual ubiquity of social networks and their resulting social graphs; satellite mapping and high-resolution imagery; massive credential and personal identifiable information (PII) leaks and much, much more.

  • AI's proxy war heats up as Google reportedly backs Anthropic with $2B

    With a massive $2 billion reported investment from Google, Anthropic joins OpenAI in reaping the benefits of leadership in the artificial intelligence space, receiving immense sums from the tech giants that couldn't move fast enough themselves. The funding deal, according to sources familiar cited by The Wall Street Journal, reportedly involves $500 million now and up to $1.5 billion later, though subject to what, if any, timing or conditions is unclear. It recalls — though it does not quite match — Microsoft's enormous investment in OpenAI early this year.

  • Discord is already killing Clyde, its experimental OpenAI chatbot

    Discord has updated the support page for its AI chatbot Clyde to say it's deactivating it at the end of the month. It will no longer be operational as of December 1. The platform introduced Clyde, powered by OpenAI technology, in March 2023.

  • Wemby Watch: Tracking everything you need to know about Victor Wembanyama, the heralded San Antonio Spurs rookie

    Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.

  • Amazon is laying off several hundred employees working on Alexa

    The company has so far laid off more than 27,000 employees since last year.

  • Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders hurt in blowout loss to Washington State

    Shedeur Sanders' injury only added to Colorado's miserable night in Pullman.

  • Cassie settles with Diddy, a day after filing explosive lawsuit accusing him of rape, abuse and sex trafficking. Here's what happened.

    The former couple release separate statements announcing they have "amicably" ended case before it could begin.

  • Backlash builds after Elon Musk called an antisemitic conspiracy theory the 'actual truth'

    Elon Musk has encouraged extremists and white supremacists throughout his yearlong tenure as the owner of X, formerly Twitter, but this week he still managed to push the limits of what behavior mainstream users — and advertisers — will tolerate. On Wednesday, Musk endorsed a post from an X user accusing Jewish communities of spreading "dialectical hatred against whites." The statement was itself a reply to a different X post sharing a PSA video from the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism along with criticism of anonymous users who post "Hitler was right" online.

  • 'Next Goal Wins': Taiki Waititi on sports comedy's central trans role, 'Cool Runnings' influence

    "Thor" and "Jojo Rabbit" helmer centered new film around groundbreaking transgender player Jaiyah Saelua.