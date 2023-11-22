Sam Altman reaches deal to return as CEO of OpenAI

Sam Altman has reached an agreement in principle to return as CEO of OpenAI, the company announced late Tuesday night in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The announcement, which includes a condition for OpenAI to reconfigure its board of directors, comes just days after Altman's unexplained exit thrust the company into disarray, unleashed an employee revolt, and elicited a public apology from one of the board members who ousted him.

The new board of directors will include former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, the lone holdover from the previous board, OpenAI said.

The agreement for Altman's return appeared to involve input from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, whose company made a $10 billion investment in OpenAI earlier this year. Immediately after his ouster from Open AI, Altman had accepted a position leading a new artificial intelligence department at Microsoft.

"With the new board and w satya's support, i'm looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft," Altman posted on X Wednesday. "i love openai, and everything i've done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together," he added.

OpenAI and Altman are continuing to determine the exact terms of his reinstatement, the company said in their post on X: "We are collaborating to figure out the details."

PHOTO: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Microsoft's Nadella applauded the agreement, posting "We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance."

Altman initially stepped down from his role as CEO of OpenAI on Friday, setting off outrage among nearly all 800 employees at the company, the majority of whom signed a letter threatening to quit en masse unless the board resigned and the company reinstated Altman, according to a copy of the letter obtained by ABC News.

Ilya Sustkever, one of the OpenAI board members who played a key role in Altman's ouster, publicly apologized on Tuesday.

"I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions," Sutskever, a longtime AI researcher and co-founder of OpenAI, posted on X Monday. "I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company."

Sutskever will no longer serve on the company's board, according to the OpenAI announcement on Tuesday night.

Sam Altman reaches deal to return as CEO of OpenAI originally appeared on abcnews.go.com