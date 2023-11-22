Sam Altman reaches deal to return as CEO of OpenAI

MAX ZAHN
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sam Altman has reached an agreement in principle to return as CEO of OpenAI, the company announced late Tuesday night in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The announcement, which includes a condition for OpenAI to reconfigure its board of directors, comes just days after Altman's unexplained exit thrust the company into disarray, unleashed an employee revolt, and elicited a public apology from one of the board members who ousted him.

The new board of directors will include former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, the lone holdover from the previous board, OpenAI said.

MORE: Sam Altman ouster spotlights rift over extinction threat posed by AI

The agreement for Altman's return appeared to involve input from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, whose company made a $10 billion investment in OpenAI earlier this year. Immediately after his ouster from Open AI, Altman had accepted a position leading a new artificial intelligence department at Microsoft.

"With the new board and w satya's support, i'm looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft," Altman posted on X Wednesday. "i love openai, and everything i've done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together," he added.

OpenAI and Altman are continuing to determine the exact terms of his reinstatement, the company said in their post on X: "We are collaborating to figure out the details."

PHOTO: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg/AP)
PHOTO: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Microsoft's Nadella applauded the agreement, posting "We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance."

MORE: 'Really worried': Meta decision allowing 2020 election-denial ads risks distrust, extremism, experts say

Altman initially stepped down from his role as CEO of OpenAI on Friday, setting off outrage among nearly all 800 employees at the company, the majority of whom signed a letter threatening to quit en masse unless the board resigned and the company reinstated Altman, according to a copy of the letter obtained by ABC News.

Ilya Sustkever, one of the OpenAI board members who played a key role in Altman's ouster, publicly apologized on Tuesday.

"I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions," Sutskever, a longtime AI researcher and co-founder of OpenAI, posted on X Monday. "I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company."

Sutskever will no longer serve on the company's board, according to the OpenAI announcement on Tuesday night.

Sam Altman reaches deal to return as CEO of OpenAI originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Altman reinstated as OpenAI CEO five days after being fired

    Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as CEO following after his firing five days ago launched the company onto one of the wildest rollercoaster rides in tech history,

  • Sam Altman is said to be in talks with the OpenAI board about a possible return

    Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in talks with the OpenAI board over a possible return to the company. That news comes just a day after Microsoft said it hired Altman to lead a new AI research division.

  • Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

    Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as its chief executive, the high-profile AI startup said Wednesday, a dramatic reversal that caps an intense five days of discussions, debates and convincing following the sudden dismissal of Altman last week from the startup he co-founded. OpenAI, which is the most valuable U.S. startup, said it has reached an "agreement in principle" for Altman's return. The startup is also reforming its board, eliminating several members who faced intense scrutiny for their decision last week.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI will benefit from unity of purpose with Sam Altman's return

    In case you missed it, Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO. To be clear, nothing about this felt intentional or strategic: in fact, every twist and turn seem to come shockingly out of nowhere, from Microsoft's offer to hire Altman and Greg Brockman, to the shock drop-in of Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear as interim CEO – and who could've predicted the Harry Potter fanfic community tie-in. Despite the  sheer chaos of how we got here, I think the result will ultimately be a much stronger and more unified OpenAI, which, while it doesn't benefit Microsoft in quite the same way as acquiring the team, without acquiring the company, still means Satya Nadella and Redmond probably come out better off than before, too.

  • What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggests that Sam Altman might return to OpenAI

    In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

  • Amidst OpenAI chaos, Sam Altman’s involvement in Worldcoin is 'not expected to change'

    Sam Altman may have been asked to leave OpenAI, but his involvement in crypto project Tools for Humanity, which is building Worldcoin, remains uninterrupted, a source close to the project told TechCrunch. Altman has “consistent and valuable” engagement with Tools for Humanity and “that is not expected to change,” the source said. The source added that Altman is still chairman and co-founder of the project, confirming that the information on the project's website is up to date.

  • How the OpenAI fiasco could bolster Meta and the 'open AI' movement

    It has been a whirlwind four days for OpenAI, the generative AI poster child behind the smash hit ChatGPT. Seemingly out of nowhere, the OpenAI board ousted CEO and co-founder Sam Altman and demoted president and co-founder Greg Brockman, who subsequently resigned, paving the way for what looked like a mutiny by staff insisting the founders be reinstated post-haste.

  • Wall Street cheers Microsoft's 'coup' hiring Altman after OpenAI ouster, stock hits all-time high

    After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • Internal memo says Sam Altman’s firing wasn't due to 'malfeasance' or OpenAI safety practices

    An internal memo sent to OpenAI staff and obtained by Axios and The New York Times said Altman's firing had nothing to do with "malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices." It comes as The Information reports Altman has new ventures in the works.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • OpenAI's ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users

    ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on Monday at the company's first developer conference in San Francisco. Altman also shared today that over two million developers use the platform, including more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies.

  • ChatGPT's voice chat feature is rolling out to free users

    OpenAI introduced voice chats with ChatGPT on Android and iOS back in September, but it only made the feature available to Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

  • OpenAI and Microsoft hit with copyright lawsuit from non-fiction authors

    The complaint was filed by Julian Sancton on behalf of a group of nonfiction authors who said they were not compensated for the use of their books and academic journals in training the company's large language model.

  • What to watch: Week 13 college football viewing guide

    We've reached the final week of the college football season and there's still so much on the line.

  • Shop Black Friday TV deals and save up to $1,000 off on Samsung Frame TVs

    Stop staring at a big black box when your TV is off — and start seeing art. You can save a fortune right now.

  • Banana Republic’s Black Friday deals are here, and almost everything is 40% off

    Shop sweaters, dresses, coats and more. The post Banana Republic’s Black Friday deals are here, and almost everything is 40% off appeared first on In The Know.