Sam Altman Reportedly In Talks To Return To OpenAI

Nick Visser
·2 min read
Sam Altman Reportedly In Talks To Return To OpenAI
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sam Altman, the former chief executive of OpenAI, has been talking with board members about a potential return to the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, according to media reports.

The tech world was stunned on Friday after OpenAI’s board of directors had fired Altman, a high-profile figure and wunderkind of the artificial intelligence boom. OpenAI has made waves throughout the tech industry since it released its chatbot last year, earning a $13 billion dollar investment from Microsoft and stunning the world with its powerful platform.

The company said simply at the time Altman had “not consistently [been] candid in his communications with the board,” but added later there was no “malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices.”

The Verge and The New York Times reported Sunday that Altman and another former executive, Greg Brockman, had been speaking with the board about returning. Brockman, who served as president, resigned in protest after the firing.

“Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” Brockman wrote after Altman was removed. “We too are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.”

The board has four remaining members who govern OpenAI’s activities. The Times added that there is no guarantee either Altman or Brockman will be reinstated, but employees at the company have expressed their support for that eventuality.

On Sunday, Altman posted a photo of him wearing a guest badge at OpenAI headquarters on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“First and last time I ever wear one of these,” he wrote.

OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, was appointed interim CEO after the firing.

The AI boom has thrilled and troubled the tech world. Altman has become a face of the rapidly expanding industry, but also prompted concerns that executives are not doing enough to rein in the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • OpenAI's board is no match for investors' wrath

    On Friday, the board of OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT and other viral AI-powered hits, did something unexpected but seemingly well within its right: removed the company's CEO, Sam Altman. On Saturday evening, just over 24 hours after the OpenAI board unceremoniously announced that Altman would be replaced by Mira Murati, OpenAI's CTO, on a temporary basis, multiple publications published reports suggesting that the OpenAI board was in talks to have Altman return at the helm. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, a major OpenAI partner, was reportedly "furious" to learn of Altman's departure "minutes" after it happened, and has been in touch with Altman -- and pledged to support him -- as OpenAI backers (in particular Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital) recruit Microsoft's aid in exerting pressure on the board to reverse course.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • WTF is going on at OpenAI? We have theories

    In perhaps the most unexpected tech news of the year, billionaire and AI evangelist Sam Altman has been ejected from his CEO role at OpenAI by the company's board after an apparent vote of no confidence. Its exact wording in a release issued this afternoon: Altman's "departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." 1. Did Altman circumvent the board in a major deal?

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman as 'board no longer has confidence' in his leadership

    OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately.

  • Greg Brockman quits OpenAI after abrupt firing of Sam Altman

    OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman has quit the firm, he said Friday, hours after the Microsoft-backed giant abruptly fired its chief executive Sam Altman and assured that Brockman would remain at the startup. Brockman's sudden departure adds to the day's uncertainties at OpenAI, following closely on the heels of its maiden developer conference led by Altman. Brockman said in a series of tweets that Ilya Sutskever, the chief scientist at OpenAI, informed Altman about a Friday noon call on Thursday evening.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • Who is Mira Murati, OpenAI's new interim CEO?

    In a surprising move, OpenAI today abruptly fired Sam Altman, its CEO and a member of its board of directors, and installed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and then at Zodiac Aerospace, the French aerospace group.

  • OpenAI's ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users

    ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly active users, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on Monday at the company's first developer conference in San Francisco. Altman also shared today that over two million developers use the platform, including more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training datasets

    OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.

  • Privacy will die to deliver us the thinking and knowing computer

    Buzz abounds about OpenAI's Sam Altman meeting with Apple's longtime design deity Jony Ive regarding building an AI hardware gadget of some kind and murmurs in the halls of VC offices everywhere herald in breathless tones the coming of an iPhone moment for AI. Of course, the potential is immense: A device that takes and extends to many other aspects of our lives what ChatGPT has been able to do with generative AI -- hopefully with a bit more smarts and practicality. The death of privacy has been called, called-off, countered and repeated many times over the years (just Google the phrase) in response to any number of technological advances, including things like mobile device live location sharing; the advent and eventual ubiquity of social networks and their resulting social graphs; satellite mapping and high-resolution imagery; massive credential and personal identifiable information (PII) leaks and much, much more.

  • AI's proxy war heats up as Google reportedly backs Anthropic with $2B

    With a massive $2 billion reported investment from Google, Anthropic joins OpenAI in reaping the benefits of leadership in the artificial intelligence space, receiving immense sums from the tech giants that couldn't move fast enough themselves. The funding deal, according to sources familiar cited by The Wall Street Journal, reportedly involves $500 million now and up to $1.5 billion later, though subject to what, if any, timing or conditions is unclear. It recalls — though it does not quite match — Microsoft's enormous investment in OpenAI early this year.

  • Amazon Black Friday is officially here: These are the 50 best deals, including a sleek stick vac for 80% off

    Plus, score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.

  • How to watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards now

    Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?

  • Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos tonight on NBC

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.

  • Fantasy Football Early Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

    Two wide receivers — a rookie and a vet — could command major waiver wire attention in Week 12.

  • All-Pro Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves Seahawks game with ankle injury

    The injury appears to be to the same ankle that required surgery last season.

  • Sunday Night Football: Vikings vs, Broncos score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

    The Broncos have won three straight games (seriously), including one against the Chiefs (yes, seriously). Can they make it four against the Vikings?

  • Brock Purdy torches Bucs with perfect game, and the 49ers look dominant again

    The 49ers are hitting their stride ahead of a critical three-game stretch with two games against the Seahawks another against the Eagles.

  • Utah QB Cameron Rising to return for 7th season of college football in 2024

    Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.

  • Cruise's mea culpa and everything that stood out at the LA Auto Show

    The LA Auto Show was this week and while it no longer has the cache of pre-COVID days, there were still some notable news that came out of the event. TechCrunch reporter Harri Weber was on the scene helping me cover the news.