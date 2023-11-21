Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as its chief executive, the high-profile AI startup said Wednesday, capping an intense five days of discussions, debates and convincing following the sudden dismissal of Altman from the startup he co-founded.

OpenAI, which is the most valuable U.S. startup, said it has reached an "agreement in principle" for Altman's return. Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo will be part of the new initial board at the AI startup, it said. Taylor will serve as the chair of the board, the startup said.

"I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and with Satya's support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft," Altman said in a statement posted on X.

More to follow.