Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Manish Singh
·1 min read
2
Image Credits: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as its chief executive, the high-profile AI startup said Wednesday, capping an intense five days of discussions, debates and convincing following the sudden dismissal of Altman from the startup he co-founded.

OpenAI, which is the most valuable U.S. startup, said it has reached an "agreement in principle" for Altman's return. Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo will be part of the new initial board at the AI startup, it said. Taylor will serve as the chair of the board, the startup said.

"I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and with Satya's support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft," Altman said in a statement posted on X.

More to follow.

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Altman is reinstated as OpenAI CEO five days after being fired

    Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as CEO following after his firing five days ago launched the company onto one of the wildest rollercoaster rides in tech history,

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • Sam Altman is said to be in talks with the OpenAI board about a possible return

    Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in talks with the OpenAI board over a possible return to the company. That news comes just a day after Microsoft said it hired Altman to lead a new AI research division.

  • Amidst OpenAI chaos, Sam Altman’s involvement in Worldcoin is 'not expected to change'

    Sam Altman may have been asked to leave OpenAI, but his involvement in crypto project Tools for Humanity, which is building Worldcoin, remains uninterrupted, a source close to the project told TechCrunch. Altman has “consistent and valuable” engagement with Tools for Humanity and “that is not expected to change,” the source said. The source added that Altman is still chairman and co-founder of the project, confirming that the information on the project's website is up to date.

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggests that Sam Altman might return to OpenAI

    In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

  • What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.

  • How the OpenAI fiasco could bolster Meta and the 'open AI' movement

    It has been a whirlwind four days for OpenAI, the generative AI poster child behind the smash hit ChatGPT. Seemingly out of nowhere, the OpenAI board ousted CEO and co-founder Sam Altman and demoted president and co-founder Greg Brockman, who subsequently resigned, paving the way for what looked like a mutiny by staff insisting the founders be reinstated post-haste.

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft recruits recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.

  • Stability AI gets into the video-generating game

    AI startups that aren't OpenAI are plugging away this week, it'd seem -- sticking to their product roadmaps even as coverage of the chaos at OpenAI dominates the airwaves. See: Stability AI, which this afternoon announced Stable Video Diffusion, an AI model that generates videos by animating existing images. Based on Stability's existing Stable Diffusion text-to-image model, Stable Video Diffusion is one of the few video-generating models available in open source -- or commercially, for that matter.

  • Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI

    Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.

  • Wall Street cheers Microsoft's 'coup' hiring Altman after OpenAI ouster, stock hits all-time high

    After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.

  • Microsoft snatches Sam Altman and former OpenAI colleagues to form its own AI research team

    In another twist on the OpenAI saga that raged over the weekend, Microsoft has swooped in and hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.

  • OpenAI's board is no match for investors' wrath

    On Friday, the board of OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT and other viral AI-powered hits, did something unexpected but seemingly well within its right: it removed the company's CEO, Sam Altman. On Saturday evening, just over 24 hours after the OpenAI board unceremoniously announced that Altman would be replaced by Mira Murati, OpenAI's CTO, on a temporary basis, multiple publications published reports suggesting that the OpenAI board was in talks to have Altman return to the helm. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, a major OpenAI partner, was reportedly "furious" to learn of Altman's departure "minutes" after it happened, and has been in touch with Altman -- and pledged to support him -- as OpenAI backers (in particular Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital) recruit Microsoft's aid in exerting pressure on the board to reverse course.

  • Anthropic's Claude 2.1 release shows the competition isn't rubbernecking the OpenAI disaster

    Anthropic just released Claude 2.1, an improvement on its flagship large language model that keeps it competitive with the GPT series — and now has the useful added feature of "being developed by a company not actively at war with itself." This new update to Claude has three major improvements: context window, accuracy and extensibility. On the context window front, meaning how much data the model can pay attention to at once, Anthropic has leapfrogged OpenAI: The embattled Sam Altman announced a 128,000-token window back at the company's Dev Day (seems so long ago!), and Claude 2.1 now can handle 200,000 tokens.

  • Nvidia results, more retail earnings: What to know this week

    Results from the stock market's 2023 darling could drive the direction of the market in the week ahead.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman as 'board no longer has confidence' in his leadership

    OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • Who is Mira Murati, OpenAI's new interim CEO?

    In a surprising move, OpenAI today abruptly fired Sam Altman, its CEO and a member of its board of directors, and installed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and then at Zodiac Aerospace, the French aerospace group.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training datasets

    OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.