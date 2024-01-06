Sam Altman Says Muslim Colleagues Are Afraid to Speak Up

Victor Tangermann
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The unfolding Gaza-Israel crisis has seen both antisemitism and Islamophobia skyrocket across the globe.

Now, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has taken advantage of his considerable platform to call for support for both groups.

"Muslim and Arab (especially Palestinian) colleagues in the tech community I've spoken with feel uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences, often out of fear of retaliation and damaged career prospects," Altman tweeted.

"Our industry should be united in our support of these colleagues; it is an atrocious time," he added. "I continue to hope for a real and lasting peace, and that in the meantime we can treat each other with empathy."

It's an unusually candid and clear-headed sentiment coming from a tech CEO. Broadly speaking, executives of his stature tend to shy away from making politically charged statements — with one notable exception, of course.

After being asked how he felt about the experience of Jewish colleagues, Altman offered an incisive comment.

"I am Jewish," he replied. "I believe that antisemitism is a significant and growing problem in the world, and I see a lot of people in our industry sticking up for me, which I deeply appreciate."

"I see much less of that for Muslims," he added.

The war has led to a sharp incline in hate against both groups. Last month, the Council on American-Islamic Relations noted that it had received a "staggering" 2,171 complaints over the past 57 days, a 172 percent increase over a similar two-month period in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League recorded a total of 2,031 antisemitic incidents, a chilling 337 percent increase year-over-year.

While Altman is using his reach to highlight the plights of Muslim tech workers, other tech CEOs are actively contributing to the problem. Take X-formerly-Twitter owner Elon Musk, who was singled out for publicly agreeing with an appalling antisemitic claim about Jewish people last year.

Musk has also added to the barrage of disinformation on his social media platform by recommending unvetted accounts that are notorious for promoting lies.

In contrast, Altman's expression of concern is noteworthy — and shows how even some of the most influential business leaders are struggling to make sense of the violence in Gaza.

"For a long time, I said that antisemitism, particularly on the American left, was not as bad as people claimed," Altman tweeted in early December. "I'd like to just state that I was totally wrong. I still don't understand it, really. Or know what to do about it."

"But it is so fucked," he added.

More on Altman: Sam Altman's Life Extension Guy Warns of Injections That Cause Wild Tumor Growth

Recommended Stories

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • SVB, SBF and (more) OpenAI: The 2023 chronicles, pt. 2

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. The decline and fall of SVB: Much has happened since the chaos at Silicon Valley Bank unfolded earlier this year, but the sudden and shocking downfall of what was effectively the family bank of tech sent waves throughout the global technology landscape. Chaos at OpenAI: Another weekend-powered period of high drama in tech this year was the defenestration of Sam Altman from his role at OpenAI, only for the tide to entirely flip in short order, Altman back to the co, and most of the folks who wanted him out gone themselves.

  • 8 predictions for AI in 2024

    2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.

  • Durable cements $14M to build bots and other AI tools for small businesses in service industries

    Durable -- a startup based out of Vancouver, Canada that has built an AI website creator and number of other AI-powered tools to help small business owners plan, create and run business apps more easily -- has raised $14 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue expanding its platform and customer base. Spark Capital is leading the round, and Torch Capital, Altman Capital (the VC founded and run by Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI's Sam Altman), Dash Fund, South Park Commons, Infinity Ventures and Soma Capital -- all previous backers -- are also participating.

  • OpenAI thinks superhuman AI is coming -- and wants to build tools to control it

    While investors were preparing to go nuclear after Sam Altman's unceremonious ouster from OpenAI and Altman was plotting his return to the company, the members of OpenAI's Superalignment team were assiduously plugging along on the problem of how to control AI that's smarter than humans. This week, I took a call with three of the Superalignment team's members -- Collin Burns, Pavel Izmailov and Leopold Aschenbrenner -- who were in New Orleans at NeurIPS, the annual machine learning conference, to present OpenAI's newest work on ensuring that AI systems behave as intended.

  • The UK's competition regulator is reviewing Microsoft's links to OpenAI

    The UK is weighing an investigation into whether Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has resulted in an "acquisition of control."

  • The FTC is reportedly looking into Microsoft’s $13 billion OpenAI investment

    OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.

  • Lucid illegally fired workers for supporting UAW, labor board alleges

    EV maker Lucid illegally fired employees because they joined and supported the United Auto Workers, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.

  • Korean micromobility startup Gbike may buy up the competition before its 2025 IPO

    While micromobility companies around the globe have been in limbo and hitting snags like bankruptcy, shutdown and layoffs, a Seoul-based shared e-scooters and e-bikes operator called Gbike is gearing up to go public on the Korean stock market and is reviewing acquisition targets. In an exclusive interview with TechCrunch, Walter Yoon, CEO and founder of Gbike, said the startup is currently in talks for acquisitions in the micromobility industry to increase its market share before its planned initial public offering, aiming for early 2025. The startup recently closed its Series C, around $9.1 million, equivalent to 11.9 billion KRW, in the form of a convertible note, which brings its total raised to $21 million since its inception in 2017.

  • Twitch's Clips feature has reportedly enabled child abuse to fester on the platform

    An investigative report from Bloomberg paints a disturbing picture of Twitch’s difficulties in moderating the livestreaming platform — especially related to its Clips feature. The outlet reports that, after analyzing about 1,100 of the short videos, it found at least 83 of them with sexualized content involving children

  • 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' face off at the Golden Globes. All the factors that made 'Barbenheimer' a pop culture phenomenon.

    Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” are the top nominated films at Sunday's Golden Globes.

  • Harvard's Claudine Gay cited 'racial animus' in her resignation letter. But experts see a bigger attack on DEI.

    An expert breaks down what 'racial animus' means and explains the broader attack on diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • Our guide to the best student credit cards

    Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.

  • Stephen Curry says Warriors haven't lost hope. But Jonathan Kuminga reportedly has

    Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.

  • Microsoft Teams finally coming to Android Auto, nearly a year after being announced

    Microsoft Teams is finally coming to Android Auto next month, nearly a year after being announced by Google. The details are still a bit scant, but you’ll be able to make and accept calls via your Teams account.

  • Sources: CFP may withhold added revenue from SMU despite Power Five move

    Southern Methodist University, the latest Group of Five program to elevate to the Power Five next year with its jump to the ACC, is at the heart of a CFP money fight.

  • Samsung will certify controllers optimized for game streaming on its smart TVs

    Samsung is looking to boost its game-streaming ecosystem for its smart TVs with a certification program. The company today unveiled Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub, which gives third-party accessory makers an official designation that their gear works with the platform.

  • Talks of bitcoin spot ETF approval circulate as India blocks exchange sites and crypto is seeing more optimism

    The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is growing at $1.68 trillion, the highest level since May 2022. In other news, Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency, said last Thursday that it has issued a notice to nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- that they are allegedly operating “illegally” in the country and have blocked their websites. For this week’s news episode, Jacquelyn dove back into the latest developments on spot bitcoin ETF applications in the U.S. as anticipation builds.

  • 2023 auto sales and 2024 preview: Ford Bronco vs. Jeep Wrangler

    The Ford Bronco returned in the middle of Covid; now that the market has calmed down, which of these iconic SUV truly owns the marketplace?

  • 'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging body lotion for just $8

    This is the lowest price ever for the Gold Bond favorite — and it's earned over 19,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.