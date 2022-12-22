Sam Bankman-Fried Arrives in New York Court to Face FTX Fraud Charges
(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried arrived in a Manhattan federal courtroom to face fraud charges over the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he co-founded.
Shackled and dressed in a blue suit, he is expected to enter a plea in the case Thursday, followed by a hearing to set bail in the case. Bankman-Fried, who was arrested last week in the Bahamas, only returned to the US Wednesday night. He had initially said he intended to fight extradition but quickly backtracked.
