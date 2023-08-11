Sam Bankman-Fried is being sent to jail after a judge revoked his bail over alleged witness tampering

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court on Friday, August 11 th of 2023. Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried had his bail revoked on Friday over alleged witness tampering.

Bankman-Fried was previously released on $250 million bond in December.

The crypto tycoon will now have to report to jail.

Sam Bankman-Fried had his bail revoked by a federal judge on Friday over his alleged tampering with witnesses in his fraud case.

He'll now have to report to jail.

US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the embattled crypto tycoon who co-founded FTX could no longer be held under house arrest at his parent's home.

"Nonviolent witness tampering and obstruction poses a danger to the community and the risk of such activities would support pretrial detention," Judge Kaplan said at a hearing on Friday, according to Courthouse News' Josh Russell.

The revocation of Bankman-Fried's bail comes months after the 31-year-old was put under house arrest at his parent's house in Palo Alto, California as of December on charges of illegally funneling millions of dollars from FTX customers' funds into his cryptocurrency trading firm, Alameda.

Bankman-Fried's $250 billion bail package restricted him from using his phone and any gaming device that permitted "chat or voice communication," which includes losing access to his favorite game "League of Legends."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

