Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing FTX funds in first post-arrest statement via his blog

Sam Bankman-Fried has once again denied he stole finds from FTX customers in his first statement since being arrested on fraud and money laundering charges last month.

“I didn't steal funds, and I certainly didn't stash billions away,” Mr Bankman-Fried wrote in the blog published on Substack.

Federal prosecutors have charged the FTX founder with stealing billions of dollars from the crypto exchange to pay debts for his hedge fund, Alameda Research, purchase lavish real estate in the Bahamas, and donate to political campaigns.

He was arrested in the Caribbean country in December and has since been put under house arrest at his parents' Palo Alto, California home, on a $250m bond.

