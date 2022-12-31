Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to plead not guilty to defrauding FTX investors, reports say

1
Stephanie Stacey
·2 min read
sam bankman-fried
Bankman-Fried is scheduled to appear in court on January 3.Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Sam Bankman-Fried is likely to plead not guilty, per The Wall Street Journal and Reuters.

  • He faces multiple criminal charges including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

  • Bankman-Fried's former associate Caroline Ellison has pleaded guilty to similar charges.

Sam Bankman-Fried is likely to plead not guilty to charges that he defrauded investors and looted billions of dollars from collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, sources told the The Wall Street Journal and Reuters.

The former CEO is due to appear in court in New York City on Tuesday afternoon to enter a plea.

He's facing multiple criminal charges including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to violate campaign financing laws.

If convicted, Bankman-Fried could face up to 115 years in prison, per Reuters.

Prosecutors allege that he "orchestrated a years-long fraud" to conceal diversion of funds from FTX to Alameda Research, a hedge fund he also controlled. He also used these funds to buy real estate and make political donations worth tens of millions of dollars.

They also allege that Bankman-Fried's criminal conduct contributed to the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse in November, which left many investors unable to access their funds.

He's admitted to making mistakes at FTX, but maintains that he doesn't consider himself to be criminally liable.

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on December 12 in the Bahamas at the request of the US government. His indictment was unsealed the next day and he was extradited to New York.

He was later released on a $250 million bond. He's been required to surrender his passport and stay at his parents home in California, wearing an ankle monitor, in advance of his court appearance.

It is not unusual for criminal defendants to initially plead not guilty and defendants can later change their plea, Reuters reported.

However, a not guilty plea would put him at odds with his former associates.

Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang both pleaded guilty to criminal charges similar to those Bankman-Fried faces. They are cooperating with prosecutors.

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, sent outside of normal working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Felon crashes into MPD car three times, drives in police chase at 95 mph, records show

    A man was arrested for crashing a stolen car into an MPD squad car, twice.

  • Two-time finalist Jabeur primed for Grand Slam breakthrough

    World number two Ons Jabeur said on Saturday her pair of 2022 Grand Slam finals have only increased her desire to finally lift a major trophy.

  • These are the 10 worst entry-level tech jobs of 2022, according to experts

    Despite the mass layoffs, the tech industry continues to hire. Here are the 10 worst entry-level jobs in tech, according to experts.

  • Tennessee routs Clemson in 89th Orange Bowl as hometown Hurricanes rebuild from 5-7 season | Opinion

    The idea for the Orange Bowl game arose in the 1930s as a way for Miami to dig out from under the Great Depression and sell itself as a wondrous magnet for tourism. Politicos of the time floated names like “Fiesta of the American Tropics” and “Festival of the Palms” in the hope an annual college football game could draw eyeballs to a place where it was (relatively speaking) beach-weather warm even in the dead of winter.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried likely to plead ‘Not Guilty’ in FTX fraud trial

    Embattled FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is widely expected to plead "not guilty" at his upcoming fraud trial.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

    While other entities within crypto come and go, Bitcoin is a constant, and its appeal is much the same as it was when it started.

  • Crypto trends to watch for in 2023

    Yahoo Finance crypto correspondent David Hollerith looks ahead to some of the crypto trends expected in 2023, including the outlook for decentralized finance and Sam Bankman-Fried in his FTX fraud trial.

  • FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company's assets

    (Reuters) -FTX on Friday disputed claims by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets. When the Commission seized the digital assets of FTX in November, they were worth just $296 million, FTX said in a statement. FTX urged the commission to "clear up any confusion" about the assets it holds and their value.

  • 4 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2023

    If you thought Wall Street had a bad year, take a closer look at how the cryptocurrency space has fared. Based on data from CoinMarketCap.com, the aggregate value of more than 22,100 digital currencies has tumbled from nearly $3 trillion in November 2021 to less than $795 billion as of early morning Dec. 29, 2022. The big question is: What happens next for cryptocurrencies in 2023?

  • 'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice boasts about sex life with husband: ‘We're very into each other'

    "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice is getting candid about her sex life with husband, Luis Ruelas, revealing how many times a day they get some alone time.

  • Bankman-Fried set to enter not guilty plea in FTX fraud case -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried is expected on Tuesday to enter a plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and looted billions of dollars at his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bankman-Fried is accused of illegally using FTX customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and make millions of dollars in political contributions. He is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan to enter a plea.

  • 'I trained at Waffle House': Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter sounds off on viral restaurant battle

    A viral battle between employees and customers at a Waffle House in Austin, Texas has caught the attention of Wonder Woman herself — Lynda Carter. Responding to the end of the video, where one of the workers casually deflects a chair thrown over the counter by a retreating patron, Carter tweeted a clip from the '70s-era Wonder Woman television show, in which her super-powered character stops the momentum of an assailant's wooden seat with ease. "I trained at Waffle House," she wrote in the capti

  • The Looming GOP Crisis Over Ukraine

    Recently elected Republicans are ready to fire up the base with anger over billions spent to protect allies overseas.

  • Oregon woman held without bail after video shows her allegedly pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks

    An Oregon woman is being held without bail after she allegedly pushed a child onto train tracks in Portland. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

  • ‘Detached’ Suspect in Idaho Murders Studied Under Famed Criminologist

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Monroe County Correctional FacilityThe 28-year-old grad student charged with killing four University of Idaho students in their sleep undertook a research project that asked ex-cons to map out how they committed their crimes, and took courses by the famed forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland, who has written 68 books including How to Catch a Killer, The Psychology of Death Investigations, and The Mind of a Murderer.Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirm

  • Greta Thunberg’s Twitter Takedown Inadvertently Leads to Andrew Tate’s Arrest for Human Trafficking

    Romanian authorities learned of Tate's whereabouts after he posted video featuring a local pizza box. Greta Thunberg’s Twitter Takedown Inadvertently Leads to Andrew Tate’s Arrest for Human Trafficking Alex Young

  • This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

    Sin City looks the other way on a lot of things. Now, something that could once land you in jail is no longer a crime.

  • What we know about Bryan Kohberger, arrested in the slaying of 4 University of Idaho students

    The man arrested in last month's killings of four University of Idaho students is a longtime criminology student, preliminary information suggests.

  • Criminal justice postgrad charged with murdering 4 Idaho university students

    (Reuters) -A grad student seeking a criminal justice degree from Washington State University has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago, officials said on Friday. Police in eastern Pennsylvania acting on a fugitive arrest warrant took Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, into custody on Thursday night, according to James Fry, chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, where the University of Idaho campus is located. Fry said Kohberger resides in Pennsylvania.

  • Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

    A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the mysterious stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said. DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Bryan Christopher Kohberger as a suspect in the killings, and officials were able to match his DNA to genetic material recovered during the investigation, a law enforcement official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation.