Sam Bankman-Fried pressed in court over past comments

BBC
·2 min read
0
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned by prosecutor Danielle Sassoon during his fraud trial
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned by prosecutor Danielle Sassoon during his fraud trial
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US prosecutors have pounced on public statements made by Sam Bankman-Fried as they cross-examined him about the collapse of his crypto empire.

They said there were inconsistencies between his media remarks and how his crypto exchange FTX was managed.

The 31-year-old is accused of lying to investors and lenders and stealing money from customers, with several ex-colleagues testifying against him.

He denies that and says he was acting in good faith but made mistakes.

Prosecutors pushed Mr Bankman-Fried, a high-profile public figure as head of now defunct firm FTX, about his past comments and social media posts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

In them he claimed that protecting customer and investor funds was a "priority" for FTX while his crypto trading firm, Alameda Research, was borrowing billions of dollars from FTX customers.

Over four hours of questioning on Monday, the former crypto billionaire kept many of his responses to prosecutors brief, often responding with a short yes or no, or "I don't remember exactly" or "I'm not sure".

The lead prosecutor, Danielle Sassoon, also pressed him on his campaign for more cryptocurrency regulations in Congress, contrasting it with a later comment in which he insulted regulators with a profanity.

Mr Bankman-Fried pushed back when Ms Sassoon pressed him on whether he "called the shots" as CEO.

"I called some of them," he replied.

The court heard earlier in the trial from , Mr Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend and deputy, that Alameda ultimately took about $14bn (£11.4bn) from FTX clients, using it for investments and repaying lenders.

His appearance at the New York court follows 12 days of prosecution testimony in which close former colleagues - who have already pleaded guilty - gave evidence.

During the trial, these witnesses, who include Ellison, have emerged from hours of questioning with their credibility seemingly largely unscathed.

Prosecutors have tied Mr Bankman-Fried to decisions to take money deposited at FTX and use it to repay lenders at Alameda Research, buy property, and make investments and political donations.

They say he tried to hide the transfers between the two firms and their close relationship - and lawyers have buttressed their allegations with text messages, spreadsheets and tweets.

He has pleaded not guilty to seven federal charges including wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering and could face a life sentence in prison if convicted.

Mr Bankman-Fried's defence team has argued he was following "reasonable" business practices, as his companies grew rapidly.

After the collapse of his companies last year, he admitted in media interviews, including to the BBC, to managerial mistakes but said he never intended fraud.

Cross-examination is expected to continue on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • SBF confronted with his own words during cross-examination in FTX trial

    Prosecutors attempted to use Sam Bankman-Fried's public statements — and conflicting private statements — to discredit testimony he already provided in his criminal trial.

  • SBF tells jury he didn't take FTX customer money but 'a lot of people got hurt'

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried began his testimony before a jury by saying he didn't commit fraud or take customer funds from his cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried tells judge he relied on advice from lawyers at FTX

    Sam Bankman-Fried faced a judge but not a jury Thursday as he began his own defense of actions he took during FTX's dramatic collapse.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his own defense in FTX trial

    The decision by Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his criminal trial is a gamble that carries significant risks for the FTX founder.

  • SBF's dilemma in FTX trial: Should he speak in his own defense?

    Sam Bankman-Fried will have to decide this week whether he wants to take the stand and explain what happened at FTX in his own words.

  • SBF trial: Everything to know from the FTX courtroom ahead of his testimony

    The trial of Bankman-Fried, the former CEO and co-founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is entering its next chapter as proceedings resume Thursday. As confirmed during a teleconference Wednesday, SBF will be taking the stand, along with a handful of other witnesses as the onus shifts toward the defense after the prosecution brought its case to its conclusion. As former federal prosecutor Josh Naftalis told TechCrunch, SBF taking to the stand in his own trial is a "Hail Mary" ahead of a verdict and potential sentencing for seven counts tied to fraud and money laundering.

  • SBF trial brings in FTX exec and experts, NY AG sues three crypto firms for fraud, Reddit kills blockchain program and FTC sues bankrupt Voyager

    On Thursday, Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Bankman-Fried. Sun dove into the company’s terms of service, how he documented loans from Alameda to FTX executives and the reason he eventually resigned, which you can read about here. Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive and head of engineering, testified earlier this week that he, Bankman-Fried and other executives at the exchange and its sister company Alameda Research spent $8 billion worth of customer funds.

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • Ex-SDNY prosecutor says Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh probably won’t get jail time

    In recent weeks, all three parties took the stand to testify against Sam Bankman-Fried at his trial in the Southern District of New York courthouse. Wang, Ellison and Singh are facing up to 50, 110 and 75 years in prison, respectively.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • FTX misused customer funds, accounting expert who assisted in Enron prosecution testifies

    The Sam Bankman-Fried trial is 11 days in and witnesses continue to take the stand on behalf of the prosecution’s case. The defamed former co-founder of FTX and Alameda is on trial for seven criminal charges related to fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, Peter Easton, an accounting professor at University of Notre Dame, testified regarding whether or not the FTX collapse was predicated on fraud.

  • FTX execs blew through $8B — testimony reveals how

    Singh's testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went. Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda's books as a result of a coding error that "prevented the correct accounting" of user deposits by around $8 billion. Singh's testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried's inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • Account Labs raises $7.7M as FTX's demise leads to crypto self-custody growth

    The unraveling of FTX's misuse of customer funds also exposed the risks of using crypto wallets controlled by centralized trading platforms, prompting users to seek self-custodial wallets. While FTX's demise and the subsequent troubles of its affiliated companies have dampened the crypto market, there's no lack of wallet solutions still trying to vie users. One such player is Account Labs, which today is announcing its fresh $7.7 million Series Pre-A funding round.