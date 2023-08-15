Sam Bankman-Fried is in jail and will only get to enjoy his favorite peanut butter and jelly sandwiches 4 times a month, at $3.65 each

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is going to miss a lot of perks he enjoyed while under house arrest.

Bankman-Fried was remanded to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on Friday.

The facility limits him to two peanut butter jelly sandwiches every two weeks.

Embattled ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is going to miss having his peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in prison.

The FTX founder was remanded at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Friday. Bankman-Fried was initially on house arrest, but his bail was revoked after US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said there was probable cause to believe that Bankman-Fried tried to tamper with witnesses.

The detention facility is infamous for its poor living conditions. Former warden Cameron Lindsay told The New York Times that the facility was "one of the most troubled, if not the most troubled facility in the Bureau of Prisons."

But it's not just hygiene. Bankman-Fried is going to miss a lot of amenities that he may have taken for granted when he was under house arrest.

For starters, he will be only limited to two peanut butter jelly sandwiches every two weeks while in prison.

According to the commissary list, Bankman-Fried can only purchase two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at $3.65 each per visit. He is only allowed to visit the commissary once every two weeks, per an orientation handbook for inmates.

That could be tough for Bankman-Fried, a vegan who said he subsisted on peanut butter when he was incarcerated in the Bahamas last year. The inmate orientation handbook said that the prison food service does provide a "No-flesh Diet," which substitutes the meat portion of meals served.

And it's not just food. Bankman-Fried is going to lose his access to the Internet as inmates are only allowed to possess a radio or MP3 player. That's a vast difference from his house arrest days, where he found a way to use a virtual private network or VPN to mask his web-browsing activity.

Needless to say, Bankman-Fried is going to have to abide by the prison's regimented lifestyle. According to the inmate orientation handbook, he must wake up at 6 a.m., and is responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of his cell. Bankman-Fried may also be assigned a job, which could range from working in the prison's food service, as a unit orderly, or in a maintenance shop.

The disgraced crypto entrepreneur was charged with illegally funneling millions of dollars from FTX customer funds into his trading firm, Alameda. Bankman-Fried is scheduled to go on trial on October 2, where he will face eight criminal charges, ranging from securities fraud to money laundering.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

A representative for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider