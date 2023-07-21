Sam Bankman-Fried leaked ex Caroline Ellison’s diary to publicly discredit her as ‘jilted lover’: feds

Embattled crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried leaked his ex-girlfriend and convicted conspirator’s digital diary to discredit her as a “jilted lover,” Manhattan federal prosecutors said.

In a late-night filing Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon said Caroline Ellison’s writings leaked to the New York Times Thursday were provided by Bankman-Fried in an “attempt to interfere with a fair trial by an impartial jury.”

The 28-year-old Ellison, cooperating with prosecutors after pleading guilty in December to participating in the historic fraud scheme, is expected to be the star witness at her ex’s October trial in Manhattan Federal Court.

Sassoon said Bankman-Fried’s lawyers weren’t aware he’d leaked the writings of his former business associate and brief girlfriend until contacted by the government.

“The defendant’s purpose in sharing these materials is plain. Ellison has pleaded guilty to a cooperation agreement and is expected to testify at trial that she agreed with the defendant to defraud FTX’s customers and investors, and Alameda’s lenders,” Sassoon wrote.

“By selectively sharing certain private documents with the New York Times, the defendant is attempting to discredit a witness, cast Ellison in a poor light, and advance his defense through the press and outside the constraints of the courtroom and rules of evidence: that Ellison was a jilted lover who perpetrated these crimes alone.”

Excerpts of Ellison’s Google Doc diary included in The Times’ piece include her expressing doubt over her ability to run Bankman-Fried’s crypto firm Alameda Research.

“Running Alameda doesn’t feel like something I’m that comparatively advantaged at or well suited to do,” Ellison was quoted in an April 2022 entry, which also detailed her worries over lacking “decisiveness” and “leadership.”

The prosecutor asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to issue an order prohibiting “extrajudicial statements” that could interfere with the case in light of Bankman-Fried’s actions “less than three months before the start of trial.”

She said witnesses have already expressed fear about participating in the case that’s generated national and international media attention.

“These witness concerns will only be heightened if witnesses are made to fear that a consequence of testifying against the defendant may include personal humiliation and efforts to discredit their reputation that go beyond what the rules of evidence might permit during cross-examination,” the AUSA wrote.

Sassoon described Bankman-Fried’s decision to funnel the info through the Times without directly commenting on them as “particularly pernicious,” misleadingly creating a look of legitimacy “to what would otherwise be naked advocacy.”

“In addition to tainting the jury pool, the effect, if not the intent, of the defendant’s conduct is not only to harass Ellison, but also to deter other potential trial witnesses from testifying,” Sassoon wrote.

It’s not the first time Bankman-Fried — at his parents’ Palo Alto, CA, home on a $250 million bond — has been accused of witness tampering. The judge previously reprimanded him for trying to contact witnesses in his case on the encrypted messaging app Signal.

The FTX crypto exchange founder, 30, is accused of orchestrating a years-long fraud while crowned the king of cryptocurrency, victimizing thousands of customers by diverting billions in stolen deposits to repay his trading firm Alameda Research’s debts, among related crimes.

Upon his December extradition, he was charged with eight counts, including wire fraud and money laundering.

He was hit with more charges after his extradition in the multibillion-dollar fraud case, including bank fraud conspiracy, pumping millions in masked donations to Republicans and Democrats to influence crypto legislation, and bribing Chinese officials to unfreeze $1 billion in his trading accounts. He’s expected to be tried on the charges at separate trials..

Ellison is one of three of his former associates to plead guilty to criminal wire fraud charges in the case. Her lawyers could not be reached.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.