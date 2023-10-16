Sam Bankman-Fried jury sees photo of FTX founder with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom FILE PHOTO: Bankman-Fried attends a hearing on FTX fraud case in New York City

By Luc Cohen

NEW York -The jury at Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial on Monday saw a photograph of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder with singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom at the 2022 NFL Super Bowl.

Prosecutors displayed the image as Nishad Singh, FTX's former director of engineering, testified about how the company spent hundreds of millions of dollars on endorsement deals with celebrities in early 2022, months before the exchange declared bankruptcy amid a wave of customer withdrawals.

"It didn't align with what I thought we were building the company for," said Singh, adding that he was "embarrassed and ashamed" at deals he said "reeked of excess and flashiness."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Singh, like Bankman-Fried, has said he adheres to a movement known as effective altruism, which encourages talented young people to pursue lucrative careers and give most of their wealth away to philanthropic causes.

He pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud and conspiring to violate U.S. campaign finance laws and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Singh is the third former member of Bankman-Fried's inner circle to testify at the trial, which started on Oct. 3. Jurors have already heard from Gary Wang, FTX's former technology chief, and Caroline Ellison, Alameda's onetime chief executive officer and Bankman-Fried's former girlfriend.

Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried looted billions of dollars from FTX customers to prop up Alameda, buy real estate, and donate more than $100 million to U.S. political campaigns to try to promote crypto-friendly legislation.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy tied to FTX's November 2022 collapse. He has argued that while he made mistakes running FTX, he did not steal funds.

The photograph, which Perry posted to her Instagram account, showed Bankman-Fried at the stadium in Los Angeles wearing a blue t-shirt with a football that said 'FTX.'

Also in the photo was Michael Kives, who ran an investment firm called K5 that Bankman-Fried proposed using as a "one-stop shop" to gain access to influential people, according to a document he wrote that prosecutors displayed. Singh testified that he worried partnering with K5 would be "toxic" to FTX's culture.

K5 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors showed a spreadsheet from March 2023 detailing $1.1 billion in FTX endorsement deals, which included the naming rights to the Miami Heat's basketball arena, as well as arrangements with NFL quarterback Tom Brady, model Gisele Bundchen, basketball star Steph Curry and comedian Larry David.

Singh said another FTX executive had told him the deals were meant to help spur user growth.

BANKMAN-FRIED NEEDS MORE ADDERALL, LAWYERS SAY

In a late Sunday letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, Bankman-Fried's lawyers said he needs to be given a higher dose of Adderall in jail each morning to treat his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in order to focus at trial and decide whether to testify in his own defense.

Since his trial, Bankman-Fried has been seen during testimony typing on a laptop and whispering to his lawyers.

Prosecutors have said they may rest their case as soon as Oct. 26. Defendants in U.S. criminal cases have no obligation to present evidence, and taking the stand carries the risk of being subjected to probing cross-examination by prosecutors.

But Bankman-Fried has defied the conventional playbook for white collar defendants of remaining largely silent. He published blog posts a month after his Dec. 12, 2022 arrest, and shared Ellison's private writings with a New York Times reporter.

Kaplan said that likely amounted to witness tampering on Aug. 11 and remanded him to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New YorkEditing by Nick Zieminski)