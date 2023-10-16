Sam Bankman-Fried jury sees photo of FTX founder with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Luc Cohen
Updated ·3 min read
9

By Luc Cohen

NEW York -The jury at Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial on Monday saw a photograph of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder with singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom at the 2022 NFL Super Bowl.

Prosecutors displayed the image as Nishad Singh, FTX's former director of engineering, testified about how the company spent hundreds of millions of dollars on endorsement deals with celebrities in early 2022, months before the exchange declared bankruptcy amid a wave of customer withdrawals.

"It didn't align with what I thought we were building the company for," said Singh, adding that he was "embarrassed and ashamed" at deals he said "reeked of excess and flashiness."

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Singh, like Bankman-Fried, has said he adheres to a movement known as effective altruism, which encourages talented young people to pursue lucrative careers and give most of their wealth away to philanthropic causes.

He pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud and conspiring to violate U.S. campaign finance laws and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Singh is the third former member of Bankman-Fried's inner circle to testify at the trial, which started on Oct. 3. Jurors have already heard from Gary Wang, FTX's former technology chief, and Caroline Ellison, Alameda's onetime chief executive officer and Bankman-Fried's former girlfriend.

Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried looted billions of dollars from FTX customers to prop up Alameda, buy real estate, and donate more than $100 million to U.S. political campaigns to try to promote crypto-friendly legislation.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy tied to FTX's November 2022 collapse. He has argued that while he made mistakes running FTX, he did not steal funds.

The photograph, which Perry posted to her Instagram account, showed Bankman-Fried at the stadium in Los Angeles wearing a blue t-shirt with a football that said 'FTX.'

Also in the photo was Michael Kives, who ran an investment firm called K5 that Bankman-Fried proposed using as a "one-stop shop" to gain access to influential people, according to a document he wrote that prosecutors displayed. Singh testified that he worried partnering with K5 would be "toxic" to FTX's culture.

K5 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors showed a spreadsheet from March 2023 detailing $1.1 billion in FTX endorsement deals, which included the naming rights to the Miami Heat's basketball arena, as well as arrangements with NFL quarterback Tom Brady, model Gisele Bundchen, basketball star Steph Curry and comedian Larry David.

Singh said another FTX executive had told him the deals were meant to help spur user growth.

BANKMAN-FRIED NEEDS MORE ADDERALL, LAWYERS SAY

In a late Sunday letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, Bankman-Fried's lawyers said he needs to be given a higher dose of Adderall in jail each morning to treat his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in order to focus at trial and decide whether to testify in his own defense.

Since his trial, Bankman-Fried has been seen during testimony typing on a laptop and whispering to his lawyers.

Prosecutors have said they may rest their case as soon as Oct. 26. Defendants in U.S. criminal cases have no obligation to present evidence, and taking the stand carries the risk of being subjected to probing cross-examination by prosecutors.

But Bankman-Fried has defied the conventional playbook for white collar defendants of remaining largely silent. He published blog posts a month after his Dec. 12, 2022 arrest, and shared Ellison's private writings with a New York Times reporter.

Kaplan said that likely amounted to witness tampering on Aug. 11 and remanded him to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New YorkEditing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors’ challenge in FTX trial: A scant paper trail left by SBF

    One hurdle that government prosecutors must overcome in the FTX criminal trial is scant documentation left by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • FTX trial stirs up more chaos as ex Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison testifies on faulty balance sheets, bribes and more

    It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify. Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX.

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts

    During the Sam Bankman-Fried trial on Wednesday, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison testified that the crypto trading firm paid Chinese officials to get their Alameda trading accounts on OKX and Huobi in China unlocked. Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that the defendant is not charged in this case with bribery of Chinese officials, and the evidence was being offered for “limited purposes to display trust and confidence” as well as “motive” between Bankman-Fried and Ellison. Bankman-Fried was CEO in 2020 when the accounts, valued around $1 billion, were frozen, Ellison testified.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • Alameda had a $65B line of credit and 'unlimited withdrawals'

    Prior to Wang taking the stand, there was a 15-minute break during which Bankman-Fried looked visibly irritated. At one point his father, Joseph Bankman, patted his mother, Barbara Fried, on the back, said something and laughed. On the stand, Wang admitted that he committed wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • US government confirms it didn’t offer any plea deals to Sam Bankman-Fried

    On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.

  • Rite Aid files for bankruptcy, set to close more stores

    Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in an effort to write down debt amid shrinking sales and a lawsuit related to the opioid crisis.

  • Israel-Hamas war live updates: No ceasefire for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza

    The death toll over the weekend continued to rise after Hamas launched a bloody war against Israel on Oct. 7.

  • Porsche is committed to the manual transmission: It's 'always what the customer wants'

    Porsche will continue offering a manual transmission in the 718 and 911 for as long as it's able to, but it ruled out making a fake manual for EVs.

  • Lululemon stock surges to highest level since 2021 on plans to join S&P 500

    Lululemon will replace Activision Blizzard in the S&P.

  • Creative Force, now with $8.9M, gives e-commerce workflows an AI treatment

    Creative Force, providing an AI-powered content operations workflow for large e-commerce retailers and brands, secured $8.9 million in Series A funding, on a post-money valuation of $56 million, from Export and Investment Fund of Denmark and Hearst Ventures. The Denmark-based company, founded in 2019, helps retailers and brands create content for marketing campaigns and online merchandising. Its platform enables production of the content at scale, increasing efficiency by up to 30% so that the company can focus on other things, Thomas Kragelund, co-founder and CEO of Creative Force, said in an email interview.

  • Minecraft has now sold over 300 million copies

    It's the best selling video game of all time.

  • Eagles fail to meet 'the standard' in sloppy 4-turnover loss to Jets. So what is Jalen Hurts' blueprint as schedule gets rougher?

    As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.