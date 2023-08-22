Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to superseding indictment in first court appearance since jailing

Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
·1 min read
1

NEW YORK -- Disgraced crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to revised charges Tuesday, including allegations he pumped $100 million in stolen funds into the U.S. political system to buy influence in Washington.

Bankman-Fried has been in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center for almost two weeks, after a judge revoked his $250 million bond in response to allegations of witness tampering.

At his magistrate court appearance, the 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to seven conspiracy, money laundering, and fraud charges, in the sixth superseding indictment he’s faced since his arrest. He was expected to work on his defense out of the courthouse for the day.

Lawyers for Bankman-Fried said he was having trouble accessing prescription medication while in federal lockup and following a vegan diet.

Prosecutors recently dropped multiple charges against the embattled former billionaire, which had not been agreed to when Bahamian officials handed him off to the feds during his December extradition, per an extradition treaty with the Caribbean government. In the superseding indictment, he is still accused of campaign finance corruption, though it does not feature as a standalone charge.

Judge Lewis Kaplan revoked Bankman-Fried’s staggering bond package after prosecutors accused him of leaking to the media the personal writings of his ex girlfriend and convicted co-conspirator, Caroline Ellison, who’s expected to be the star witness at trial. It was the second time he was accused of witness tampering in the leadup to his trial.

-------

Recommended Stories

  • 'The existence is pretty bleak': The harsh conditions Sam Bankman-Fried will face behind bars

    Disgraced crypto kingpin Sam Bankman-Friend was taken into custody Friday after a federal judge revoked his bail following SBF's attempts to influence a key witness.

  • Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's bail revoked ahead of October trial

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, had his bail revoked ahead of his October trial, US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan said on Friday. The decision came after allegations that Bankman-Fried leaked the diary of Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of FTX’s investment-arm Alameda Research, to the New York Times. Bankman-Fried is facing a number of charges, including defrauding FTX investors, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Southern District of New York’s attorney’s office.

  • S&P downgrades show some regional banks still face rising pressures

    The agency lowered ratings for several mid sized banks in a new reminder of the challenges facing the industry.

  • Fintech startup Ramp raises $300M at a 28% lower valuation of $5.8B

    Fintech startup Ramp has raised $300 million in a funding round co-led by existing backer Thrive Capital and new investor Sands Capital at a post-money valuation of $5.8 billion. The Information reported last week that spend management company Ramp was raising “several hundred million dollars” at a $5.5 billion valuation. Ramp last raised in March 2022 – raising $200 million in equity funding at an $8.1 billion valuation.

  • Thinking about buying wool dryer balls? These wildly popular doodads are down to $3 a pop

    A long-lasting, eco-friendly option that softens clothes naturally? No wonder these have 52,000+ supporters.

  • Grieving widow sues Tesla over deadly Model 3 crash and explosion

    A grieving widow is suing Tesla after her husband's 2020 Model 3 crashed and exploded, causing a fire that resulted in his death. The plaintiff, Jiyoung Yoon, claims Tesla played a role in designing, manufacturing, distributing and selling her husband's car in its "defective and unreasonably dangerous condition," which ultimately caused his death, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. Jyung Woo Hahn, 46, was driving his Tesla on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, on March 12, 2022 when the vehicle malfunctioned and collided with a tree and immediately burst into flames.

  • TikTok now lets brands buy ads that appear in the app's search results

    TikTok announced today it's adding a new place for advertisers to reach its audience: within the search results page. The new ad buying type dubbed the "Search Ads Toggle" will allow advertisers to target the platform's users who are specifically seeking to learn more about new products or brands by typing queries into the app's search box. This is TikTok's first ad placement that lets brands target users engaged with searches related to the brand's business.

  • Watch India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live

    Chandrayaan-3, India's latest mission to the moon, is set to undertake its key final stage today as the unmanned spacecraft attempts a soft landing on the lunar surface — 40 days after its launch from the southern part of the South Asian nation. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will livestream the launch that will begin at 4:50am PT on August 23 (5:20pm IST), over half an hour before the targeted landing time of 5:34am PT (6:04pm IST). On Tuesday, ISRO confirmed that the mission was on schedule and said the systems were undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing continued.

  • The most popular undies at Amazon are down to under $2 each: 'Comfiest I've ever had'

    More than 107,000 shoppers have given these bestsellers a flawless five-star rating. Score them for up to 40% off!

  • More complaints prompt NHTSA probe of Ford 2022 Mach-E recall

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is investigating whether Ford's 2022 recall of nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles sufficiently addressed issues and whether more vehicles should be included in the recall. Ford recalled 48,924 of its 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es in June 2022 after concerns that high-voltage battery main contactors may overheat from DC fast-charging and repeated wide-open pedal events. At the time, Ford issued a free on-board software update to fix the issue, and then a technical service bulletin to replace the high-voltage battery junction box on recalled vehicles.

  • Ivanti warns customers another zero-day is under active attack

    U.S. software giant Ivanti has scrambled to patch another zero-day vulnerability under active attack. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-38035 with a vulnerability severity rating of 9.8 out of 10, affects the software company’s Sentry product. Ivanti Sentry (formerly MobileIron Sentry) is a mobile gateway designed to manage, encrypt and secure network traffic between employee devices and a company's back-end systems.

  • Meta's new multimodal translator uses a single model to speak 100 languages

    Meta has unveiled SeamlessM4T, its newest AI, "a foundational multilingual and multitask model that seamlessly translates and transcribes across speech and text."

  • Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT is an old-school SUV with a modern heart

    Priced at $400,000, the Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT is a resto-modded first-generation Ford Bronco with V8 power and modern features.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson makes history, wins World Athletics 100 meter gold

    In a big night for the Americans, Grant Holloway won his third-straight world title in the 110 meter hurdles.

  • Meet Relume, the bootstrapped AI web builder that wants to supercharge Figma and Webflow

    Despite the abundant venture capital available for startups in the current wave of generative AI breakthroughs, totaling $14 billion in equity funding as of August this year, Relume has turned down investments and instead relied on bootstrapping since its launch in November 2021. Sydney-based Relume started as a component library for web design giants Webflow and Figma providing over a thousand components, which are customizable blocks that contain content, nav bars footers, and other elements that can be easily reused across a website. In August, Relume updated its web design platform with a generative AI twist.

  • The best immersion blenders you can buy in 2023

    Here's a list of the best immersion blenders you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • These 'deliciously soft' queen bamboo sheet sets are just $35 (that's 40% off), today only

    Nearly 129,000 shoppers are happily snoozing on this breathable bedding — the bundle comes with four pillowcases!

  • Best streaming devices of 2023

    Cancel cable and save money — these streaming wizards let you enjoy Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more.

  • Rode's Wireless Pro mic kit lets you forget about 'clipped' audio

    The Wireless Pro from Rode includes a lot of user-requested features -- from a charging case to 32-bit float audio. But at $399 it comes at premium.

  • Lionel Messi to start again Wednesday against FC Cincinnati after Inter Miami's Leagues Cup title run

    The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.