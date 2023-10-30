Sam Bankman-Fried to retake witness stand, face cross-examination in fraud trial

Luc Cohen and Jody Godoy
Updated ·2 min read
4
FILE PHOTO: FTX Chief Executive Bankman-Fried at a courthouse in New York

By Luc Cohen and Jody Godoy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is set to retake the witness stand on Monday in his trial on fraud charges tied to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, with prosecutors poised to challenge his assertion that he did not steal billions of dollars in customer funds.

Bankman-Fried first is due to answer around two more hours worth of friendlier questions from his defense lawyer, Mark Cohen, who is expected to ask the 31-year-old former billionaire about his version of the dramatic events of November 2022, when FTX collapsed amid a wave of customer withdrawals.

Three of Bankman-Fried's former close confidantes, each of whom pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution, earlier told the jury that he posted or directed others to post misleading messages on social media to give customers false assurance about FTX's health in a bid to stop a run on deposits.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

During six hours of testimony on Friday about events earlier in 2022 and in prior years, Bankman-Fried sought to distance himself from specific actions he said the three cooperating witnesses took without his firsthand involvement. He also admitted to making "mistakes" that hurt FTX's customers and employees, but said he never set out to take customers' money.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy. Prosecutors have said he looted billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to prop up his hedge fund, Alameda Research, make speculative venture investments, and contribute to U.S. political campaigns. If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

His decision to testify in his own defense is risky, as it opens him up to probing cross-examination by prosecutors. But legal experts told Reuters he may have viewed taking the stand as his best shot at countering testimony from the three cooperating witnesses that he directed them to commit crimes.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has said jury deliberations could begin by Thursday or Friday.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • SBF tells jury he didn't take FTX customer money but 'a lot of people got hurt'

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried began his testimony before a jury by saying he didn't commit fraud or take customer funds from his cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his own defense in FTX trial

    The decision by Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his criminal trial is a gamble that carries significant risks for the FTX founder.

  • SBF trial: Everything to know from the FTX courtroom ahead of his testimony

    The trial of Bankman-Fried, the former CEO and co-founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is entering its next chapter as proceedings resume Thursday. As confirmed during a teleconference Wednesday, SBF will be taking the stand, along with a handful of other witnesses as the onus shifts toward the defense after the prosecution brought its case to its conclusion. As former federal prosecutor Josh Naftalis told TechCrunch, SBF taking to the stand in his own trial is a "Hail Mary" ahead of a verdict and potential sentencing for seven counts tied to fraud and money laundering.

  • SBF's dilemma in FTX trial: Should he speak in his own defense?

    Sam Bankman-Fried will have to decide this week whether he wants to take the stand and explain what happened at FTX in his own words.

  • Ex-SDNY prosecutor says Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh probably won’t get jail time

    In recent weeks, all three parties took the stand to testify against Sam Bankman-Fried at his trial in the Southern District of New York courthouse. Wang, Ellison and Singh are facing up to 50, 110 and 75 years in prison, respectively.

  • SBF trial brings in FTX exec and experts, NY AG sues three crypto firms for fraud, Reddit kills blockchain program and FTC sues bankrupt Voyager

    On Thursday, Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Bankman-Fried. Sun dove into the company’s terms of service, how he documented loans from Alameda to FTX executives and the reason he eventually resigned, which you can read about here. Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive and head of engineering, testified earlier this week that he, Bankman-Fried and other executives at the exchange and its sister company Alameda Research spent $8 billion worth of customer funds.

  • FTX misused customer funds, accounting expert who assisted in Enron prosecution testifies

    The Sam Bankman-Fried trial is 11 days in and witnesses continue to take the stand on behalf of the prosecution’s case. The defamed former co-founder of FTX and Alameda is on trial for seven criminal charges related to fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, Peter Easton, an accounting professor at University of Notre Dame, testified regarding whether or not the FTX collapse was predicated on fraud.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • FTX execs blew through $8B — testimony reveals how

    Singh's testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went. Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda's books as a result of a coding error that "prevented the correct accounting" of user deposits by around $8 billion. Singh's testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried's inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia.

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • FTX trial stirs up more chaos as ex Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison testifies on faulty balance sheets, bribes and more

    It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify. Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • US government confirms it didn’t offer any plea deals to Sam Bankman-Fried

    On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.

  • Monday Measure: Florida State looks like the ACC's only hope for a CFP bid

    After the Seminoles, the Atlantic Coast Conference is looking pretty weathered after Week 9.