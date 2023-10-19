Sam Bankman-Fried said customer funds would be kept safe, FTX ex-lawyer testifies

Luc Cohen
·1 min read
3
FILE PHOTO: Bankman-Fried attends a hearing on FTX fraud case in New York City

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX's former top lawyer testified on Thursday at its founder Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial that the defendant told him that the now-bankrupt company had kept its customer funds safe and separate from its own assets.

Can Sun, FTX's former general counsel, also said he never approved the lending of FTX customer funds to Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's crypto-focused hedge fund.

"Absolutely not," Sun said, when asked by prosecutor Danielle Sassoon if he had ever approved such loans.

The testimony during the third week of Bankman-Fried's trial in Manhattan federal court could undercut the defendant's argument that he had a good-faith belief that FTX's treatment of customer funds was appropriate and that the company's lawyers were involved in many of his key decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Prosecutors have said Bankman-Fried looted billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to prop up Alameda, make speculative venture investments, and donate more than $100 million to U.S. political campaigns. The former billionaire has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy. Bankman-Fried, 31, could face decades in prison if convicted.

Bankman-Fried has acknowledged making mistakes in running FTX, but said he never intended to defraud customers. The defense is set to begin presenting its case on Oct. 26. His lawyers have said Bankman-Fried is considering testifying in his own defense.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • FTX misused customer funds, accounting expert who assisted in Enron prosecution testifies

    The Sam Bankman-Fried trial is 11 days in and witnesses continue to take the stand on behalf of the prosecution’s case. The defamed former co-founder of FTX and Alameda is on trial for seven criminal charges related to fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, Peter Easton, an accounting professor at University of Notre Dame, testified regarding whether or not the FTX collapse was predicated on fraud.

  • Another member of SBF's inner circle says crimes were committed at FTX

    Former FTX exec Nishad Singh testified Monday that he knew customer money had been transferred to a trading firm controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Prosecutors’ challenge in FTX trial: A scant paper trail left by SBF

    One hurdle that government prosecutors must overcome in the FTX criminal trial is scant documentation left by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • FTX execs blew through $8B — testimony reveals how

    Singh's testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went. Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda's books as a result of a coding error that "prevented the correct accounting" of user deposits by around $8 billion. Singh's testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried's inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia.

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • FTX trial stirs up more chaos as ex Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison testifies on faulty balance sheets, bribes and more

    It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify. Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • Account Labs raises $7.7M as FTX's demise leads to crypto self-custody growth

    The unraveling of FTX's misuse of customer funds also exposed the risks of using crypto wallets controlled by centralized trading platforms, prompting users to seek self-custodial wallets. While FTX's demise and the subsequent troubles of its affiliated companies have dampened the crypto market, there's no lack of wallet solutions still trying to vie users. One such player is Account Labs, which today is announcing its fresh $7.7 million Series Pre-A funding round.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • Alameda had a $65B line of credit and 'unlimited withdrawals'

    Prior to Wang taking the stand, there was a 15-minute break during which Bankman-Fried looked visibly irritated. At one point his father, Joseph Bankman, patted his mother, Barbara Fried, on the back, said something and laughed. On the stand, Wang admitted that he committed wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

  • US government confirms it didn’t offer any plea deals to Sam Bankman-Fried

    On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.

  • Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to address U.S. in Oval Office speech

    President Biden's address follows a whirlwind trip to Tel Aviv this week.

  • Amazon adds social shopping features, including a way to ask friends for product feedback

    Amazon is today launching a social shopping feature that will allow consumers to ask trusted friends for advice while they shop online through the Amazon app. This message includes a link to the new experience where friends can react to the product shown using emojis and optionally add commentary. The idea, Amazon explains, is to help customers make purchase decisions.

  • Choice Hotels CEO on battle to buy larger rival Wyndham: shareholders support our offer

    The buyout battle between Choice Hotels and rival Wyndham reaches new heights.