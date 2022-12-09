Sam Bankman-Fried 'Willing' to Testify Before House Committee Next Tuesday

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, announced today that he is willing to testify before the House Financial Services Committee.

"I still do not have access to much of my data -- professional or personal," he tweeted. "So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won't be as helpful as I'd like. But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th."

The announcement comes after a public back-and-forth between SBF and the House Committee's chairwoman Maxine Waters. She had previously urged him to present more information into the exchange's collapse as it "harmed over one million people," she tweeted.

As rumors swirled that he was "not sure" whether he would be ready to present these details following Waters' initial request, the Chairwoman said that a subpoena demanding his testimony was "definitely on the table."

