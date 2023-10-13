Sam Bankman-Fried's defense lawyer gave a snooze-worthy cross-examination of key witness Caroline Ellison in criminal trial

Katie Balevic,Jacob Shamsian
·3 min read
1
Caroline Ellison
Caroline Ellison was widely considered the most important witness of the trial. But the defense line of questioning switched from topic to topic without a clear narrative.Chelsea Jia Feng

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorneys have yet to demonstrate a clear strategy.

  • Their cross of Caroline Ellison, arguably the biggest witness in the case, was noticeably repetitive.

  • Ellison's testimony got more interesting once the lead prosecution redirected questioning after the defense.

It's been a bumpy start for disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried's defense team.

Ex-girlfriend and ex-Alameda-CEO Caroline Ellison returned to the witness stand in Manhattan federal court on Thursday for a cross-examination frequently interrupted with objections and sidebars.

Attorney Mark Cohen, representing Bankman-Fried, skipped from topic to topic, quizzing Ellison on various FTX accounts, his client's work personality, Ellison's balance sheets at Alameda, and her cooperation agreement with the government.

Ellison, clad in a plum purple dress and blazer for her third and final day of trial testimony, answered directly but wasn't afraid to let him know when she didn't recall a detail exactly as Cohen phrased it.

Ellison, widely been considered the most important witness of the trial (unless Bankman-Fried decides to testify on his own behalf), testified about how, in the summer of 2022 as cryptocurrency prices were cratering, she felt trapped. She said she recognized that her nightmare scenario — where falling crypto prices would lead lenders to recall their loans, drastically increasing their exposure to disaster — had come to pass.

At around that time, Ellison said, she told Bankman-Fried she wanted to quit as the CEO of Alameda. She ultimately stayed at his urging, saying she didn't want Alameda and FTX to collapse.

For his part, Cohen dipped into some personal topics but didn't get too deep, at one point mentioning another romantic relationship between Ellison and an employee at FTX and Alameda, as well as Ellison's lack of appetite for big risks compared to SBF.

After their on-again-off-again relationship definitively ended in 2022, Ellison said it was difficult to communicate with Bankman-Fried.

The former CEO of FTX's sister company Alameda Research, Ellison pleaded guilty to seven financial fraud and conspiracy charges in December. She quickly agreed to work with prosecutors, landing a cooperation agreement that she hoped would result in a lesser sentence, according to her testimony. The maximum sentence for her seven charges total 110 years in prison.

At one point, Cohen honed in on details from a November 2022 FBI raid on Ellison's parent's home, where she was staying after returning from the Bahamas. In response to Cohen's questioning, Ellison admitted that she and her then-boyfriend, an unnamed individual who she said also worked at Alameda and FTX, were present at her parents' home during the raid.

After dropping breadcrumbs about the mystery man, Cohen changed topics in his questioning.

He also faced objections from the prosecution, who argued he was repeating facts established during their direct questioning. Judge Lewis Kaplan agreed at different points and reiterated his previous directives to move things along.

Ellison's testimony sprang back to life when Cohen wrapped up and Assistant US Attorney Danielle Sassoon returned to the lectern to ask her more questions, prompting Ellison to explain how Bankman-Fried begged her not to quit.

"He told me I couldn't," Ellison said. "I was too important to quit."

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • FTX trial stirs up more chaos as ex Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison testifies on faulty balance sheets, bribes and more

    It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify. Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX.

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts

    During the Sam Bankman-Fried trial on Wednesday, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison testified that the crypto trading firm paid Chinese officials to get their Alameda trading accounts on OKX and Huobi in China unlocked. Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that the defendant is not charged in this case with bribery of Chinese officials, and the evidence was being offered for “limited purposes to display trust and confidence” as well as “motive” between Bankman-Fried and Ellison. Bankman-Fried was CEO in 2020 when the accounts, valued around $1 billion, were frozen, Ellison testified.

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • US government confirms it didn’t offer any plea deals to Sam Bankman-Fried

    On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.

  • Alameda had a $65B line of credit and 'unlimited withdrawals'

    Prior to Wang taking the stand, there was a 15-minute break during which Bankman-Fried looked visibly irritated. At one point his father, Joseph Bankman, patted his mother, Barbara Fried, on the back, said something and laughed. On the stand, Wang admitted that he committed wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

