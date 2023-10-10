Sam Bankman-Fried's Ex, Co-Conspirator Caroline Ellison Testifies At Crypto Fraud Trial

Kelby Vera
·1 min read
0
Sam Bankman-Fried's Ex, Co-Conspirator Caroline Ellison Testifies At Crypto Fraud Trial

Caroline Ellison took the stand against former FTX billionaire and ex-boyfriend Sam Bankman-Fried in a New York court on Tuesday, offering key testimony on the third day of his fraud trial.

“Sam directed me to commit these crimes,” she said. He “directed us to take customer money to pay loans.”

Ellison served as chief executive of Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund Alameda Research during most of her tumultuous five-year romance with the fellow Stanford alum.

She has been cooperating with prosecutors since pleading guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and related conspiracy charges after FTX’s collapse last fall.

Bankman-Fried and others are accused of illegally funneling FTX customer funds into failed Alameda investments, bilking both clients and investors out of billions.

The alleged co-conspirators’ personal entanglement has made the case far messier than even expected.

In August, Bankman-Fried was remanded into federal custody after leaking pieces of Ellison’s personal writing to The New York Times.

In the documents, which included private diaries and Google Docs addressed to her ex, Ellison wrote that she was “pretty unhappy and overwhelmed” with her role at Alameda Research.

She also told Bankman-Fried about being “hurt/rejected” in a private letter, where she openly worried about “making things weird” with her ex-and-crypto-colleague at work.

Ellison’s testimony only adds to the mounting evidence of Bankman-Fried’s alleged scam.

Last week, Gary Wang, one of FTX’s top executives, testified that Bankman-Fried had him code a backdoor into the exchange’s code that could allow the unauthorized transfers (AKA theft) of customer funds.

The exchange was valued at $32 billion before its collapse last November.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • SBF Trial: The latest updates from the FTX collapse’s courtroom drama

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.

  • A social worker, nurse, and librarian will help determine SBF’s fate in FTX trial

    Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.

  • Alameda had a $65B line of credit and 'unlimited withdrawals'

    Prior to Wang taking the stand, there was a 15-minute break during which Bankman-Fried looked visibly irritated. At one point his father, Joseph Bankman, patted his mother, Barbara Fried, on the back, said something and laughed. On the stand, Wang admitted that he committed wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • US government confirms it didn’t offer any plea deals to Sam Bankman-Fried

    On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs

    In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability.

  • The 30 best Amazon Prime Day deals for October 2023

    Here are all of the best Prime Day deals you can get for Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

  • The best Prime Day Lightning Deals

    For every Prime Day deal, there's an even better Lightning deal. These are the ones to shop today!

  • Brendan Malone, longtime NBA coach and father of Nuggets' Michael Malone, dies at 81

    Brendan and Michael Malone are the only father-son coaching duo to have won NBA titles.

  • 50+ best Prime Day fashion deals — score up to 60% off Levis, Gap and more

    Crocs, Hanes, Isotoner, Nautica, Puma, Reebok: Now's the time to stock up on sweaters, jackets, boots and other essentials.

  • I'm a shopping editor, and this $11 snap-on strainer changed my kitchen life

    No more losing precious penne or slippery spaghetti with this genius gizmo — it's over 60% off for Prime Day.

  • These 7 October Prime Day deals on Amazon would make the best holiday gifts

    Get your holiday shopping done early this year with these October Prime Day deals. Shop watches, headphones, blankets and more.

  • The best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch Deals at their lowest prices yet

    Here are all of the best October Prime Day Apple Watch deals, and discounts on other smartwatches, that you can get right now.

  • What is the trending ‘Catholic Mexican Girl’ aesthetic? Creators weigh in on whether it’s appropriation or appreciation

    Appreciation or appropriation? Creators are discussing whether or not the growing popularity of the "Catholic Mexican Girl" aesthetic is cause for concern. The post What is the trending ‘Catholic Mexican Girl’ aesthetic? Creators weigh in on whether it’s appropriation or appreciation appeared first on In The Know.

  • On Target 🎯 What's up with the fantasy tight end position this season?

    Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski recaps a monster week for tight ends in his latest receiver analysis.