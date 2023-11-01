Sam Bankman-Fried's trial on FTX fraud charges heads to closing arguments

Luc Cohen and Jody Godoy
·3 min read
0
Sam Bankman-Fried appears at Federal Court in New York

By Luc Cohen and Jody Godoy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial is in the homestretch, with U.S. prosecutors and defense lawyers expected on Wednesday to present closing arguments to jurors over whether the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder stole billions of dollars from customers.

Bankman-Fried, 31, may learn his fate just shy of one year after FTX filed for bankruptcy in a swift corporate meltdown that shocked financial markets and wiped out what had been his estimated $26 billion fortune. Prosecutors have accused him of stealing $8 billion in one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history.

His lawyers rested their case on Tuesday after Bankman-Fried underwent a second day of tough cross-examination by the prosecution - the risk he ran by opting to testify in this own defense. Bankman-Fried, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy, tried over three days of testimony to convince the 12 jurors of his innocence.

In all, the jury heard 15 days of testimony in Manhattan federal court. Three of Bankman-Fried's former close confidantes, testifying for the prosecution after entering guilty pleas, said he directed them to commit financial crimes, including helping his crypto-focused Alameda Research hedge fund siphon FTX customer deposits and lying to lenders and investors about the finances of the two companies.

Prosecutors have said Bankman-Fried used the money he looted from customers to pay off Alameda lenders, make speculative investments and donate to U.S. political candidates. They also have said he lured customers to FTX with false promises that the exchange prioritized keeping their funds safe and did not give Alameda favored treatment, and gave false assurances about FTX's health to slow a wave of withdrawals.

Under questioning from his lawyer Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried portrayed himself as a busy CEO who left operational nuts and bolts to subordinates. He also maintained that while he made mistakes that harmed customers and employees, he never defrauded anyone or stole money.

Danielle Sassoon, one of the prosecutors, tried to counter that narrative by grilling Bankman-Fried about statements he made before his December 2022 arrest about the safety of customer funds and Alameda's independence from FTX. Sassoon contrasted that with testimony from prosecution witnesses that he directed FTX employees to give Alameda special privileges that let the exchange spend billions of dollars in customer funds.

During his second day of testimony on Monday - when the prosecution began its cross-examination - Bankman-Fried said "I don't recall" at least 28 times. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan frequently chided him for evading direct answers.

Closing arguments probably will take several hours, and jurors are not expected to get the case before Thursday.

Bankman-Fried could face decades in prison if convicted on all counts. He has been jailed since August after Kaplan revoked his bail, having concluded that he likely tampered with witnesses.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • SBF’s risky gamble to testify concludes as FTX trial nears end

    The government ended its cross-examination of Sam Bankman-Fried Tuesday, concluding a contentious clash in the trial’s final days.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his own defense in FTX trial

    The decision by Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his criminal trial is a gamble that carries significant risks for the FTX founder.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried tells judge he relied on advice from lawyers at FTX

    Sam Bankman-Fried faced a judge but not a jury Thursday as he began his own defense of actions he took during FTX's dramatic collapse.

  • SBF's dilemma in FTX trial: Should he speak in his own defense?

    Sam Bankman-Fried will have to decide this week whether he wants to take the stand and explain what happened at FTX in his own words.

  • SBF trial: Everything to know from the FTX courtroom ahead of his testimony

    The trial of Bankman-Fried, the former CEO and co-founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is entering its next chapter as proceedings resume Thursday. As confirmed during a teleconference Wednesday, SBF will be taking the stand, along with a handful of other witnesses as the onus shifts toward the defense after the prosecution brought its case to its conclusion. As former federal prosecutor Josh Naftalis told TechCrunch, SBF taking to the stand in his own trial is a "Hail Mary" ahead of a verdict and potential sentencing for seven counts tied to fraud and money laundering.

  • Another member of SBF's inner circle says crimes were committed at FTX

    Former FTX exec Nishad Singh testified Monday that he knew customer money had been transferred to a trading firm controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • SBF trial brings in FTX exec and experts, NY AG sues three crypto firms for fraud, Reddit kills blockchain program and FTC sues bankrupt Voyager

    On Thursday, Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Bankman-Fried. Sun dove into the company’s terms of service, how he documented loans from Alameda to FTX executives and the reason he eventually resigned, which you can read about here. Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive and head of engineering, testified earlier this week that he, Bankman-Fried and other executives at the exchange and its sister company Alameda Research spent $8 billion worth of customer funds.

  • Ex-SDNY prosecutor says Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh probably won’t get jail time

    In recent weeks, all three parties took the stand to testify against Sam Bankman-Fried at his trial in the Southern District of New York courthouse. Wang, Ellison and Singh are facing up to 50, 110 and 75 years in prison, respectively.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • FTX misused customer funds, accounting expert who assisted in Enron prosecution testifies

    The Sam Bankman-Fried trial is 11 days in and witnesses continue to take the stand on behalf of the prosecution’s case. The defamed former co-founder of FTX and Alameda is on trial for seven criminal charges related to fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, Peter Easton, an accounting professor at University of Notre Dame, testified regarding whether or not the FTX collapse was predicated on fraud.

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • Third Point managing director doubles down on SBF investor fraud in trial testimony

    Robert Boroujerdi, managing director at Third Point, testified on Thursday at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial in assistance with the government’s case to try and find the defendant guilty on seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. Boroujerdi formerly served as the head of global securities research at Goldman Sachs. Third Point is an institutional alternative asset manager that serves pension funds, endowments and high-net-worth individuals.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • US government confirms it didn’t offer any plea deals to Sam Bankman-Fried

    On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.

  • Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts

    During the Sam Bankman-Fried trial on Wednesday, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison testified that the crypto trading firm paid Chinese officials to get their Alameda trading accounts on OKX and Huobi in China unlocked. Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that the defendant is not charged in this case with bribery of Chinese officials, and the evidence was being offered for “limited purposes to display trust and confidence” as well as “motive” between Bankman-Fried and Ellison. Bankman-Fried was CEO in 2020 when the accounts, valued around $1 billion, were frozen, Ellison testified.

  • 2024 Ford F-150 Preview: When a great truck gets even better

    Our preview of the 2024 Ford F-150 pickup truck where we tell you its specs, what's new and everything else you should know.