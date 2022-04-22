Sam Bee Spots The Tucker Carlson Testicle-Tanning Clue That's Been There All Along

Samantha Bee said she wasn’t taken aback by Tucker Carlson’s new special on masculinity and its segment on testicle tanning.

“As weird as genital tanning sounds it’s not surprising that Tucker Carlson wants to eradiate your junk,” she said on Thursday’s episode of “Full Frontal.”

“If you rearrange the letters in his name, it even spells Tan Cocks Ruler,” she cracked.

Bee also aired a montage showing Carlson’s yearslong “war on masculinity” which included a “solid self-own.”

Watch the full segment here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

