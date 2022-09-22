Sam’s Club: 10 Best Frozen Food Items To Buy

If you shop at Sam's Club, you know the drill-you run in for eggs or bread or a jumbo pack of toilet paper, only to be diverted and come out 30 minutes later with way more stuff than you planned on buying.

Related: 9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022

Find Out: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

One area of the store where it's easy to lose your single-minded focus is the frozen food section, where deals on everything from chicken to ice cream abound. You'll find dinner options, breakfast foods and more to feed your family -- all at prices greatly discounted from grocery and big-box stores. Where can you score some of the biggest savings in the Sam's Club freezer aisles? Read on to find 10 of the best bargains.

Sam's Club

Eggo Homestyle Waffles

Price: $9.08 for box of 60

The $2.82 price for a box of 10 Eggo homestyle frozen waffles at Walmart sounds reasonable for a family breakfast -- until you compare it to the cost at Sam's Club: $9.08 for a box of 60. You'll save about $7 by buying the jumbo pack.

"I tend to stock up on frozen breakfast food items like pancakes, French toast and waffles because they are an easy breakfast meal before school," said Heather Kaley, a mother of three and savvy shopper from Winter Garden, Florida. "Just toss it in the toaster or heat it up in the microwave. These items last in the freezer as well for months at a time."

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Mixed Fruit

Price: $11.98 for a 5-pound bag

Maybe you want to send the kids off with a fruit smoothie or make one for yourself after your morning run. A 5-pound bag of Sam's Club house brand of frozen mixed fruit is just 15 cents an ounce. Compare that to Target's 48 oz bag bag at $15.89 -- about 33 cents per ounce.

Sam's Club

Tattooed Chef Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

Price: $12.48 for two

If you don't feel like making dinner after a long day, pop a healthier pizza into the oven. You'll pay just $6.24 each for the Tattooed Chef cauliflower crust cheese pizza at Sam's Club -- versus $10.39 for a similar pizza from a different manufacturer at Target.

Story continues

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Seasoned Pull Chicken

Price: $16.48 for 2-pound box

"My family always takes a couple packages of these when we go camping," said Kyle James, the founder of Rather-Be-Shopping.com. "Makes for an inexpensive and easy first-night dinner and is delicious either by itself or on a roll with some barbecue sauce. The leftovers are just as yummy for lunch the next day."

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

Price: $29.98 for 10-pound bag

Poultry prices have been rising, making the club brand chicken breasts a better deal than ever. The USDA said the advertised retail price of the boneless and skinless variety averaged $3.63 a pound, with the Sam's Club offering saving you more than $6 over 10 pounds.

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Beer Battered Cod Filets

Price: $14.28 for 2-pound bag

"So I've made homemade fish and chips on several occasions using cod, and I gotta admit they're never as good as these frozen ones from Sam's," James said.

"Not to mention the cleanup with these is practically zero. Not only are they great with French fries, but put one on a roll with some tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato, and it becomes one of my favorite sandwiches."

Sam's Club

Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fries

Price: $7.98 for an 8-pound package

The Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles fries are $1 per pound at Sam's Club, compared to $4.19 for a 32oz package at Target.

"In terms of dinner items, I tend to look for items that complement the meats we cook at home," Kaley said. "French fries, tater tots, onion rings and steak fries -- I love the air fryer and these complement many meals nicely. Frozen vegetables are another good pick."

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Steamable Broccoli Florets

Price: $6.98 for 1 pound

Ah, yes, the vegetables. Broccoli florets are more expensive than peas or green beans at the grocery store, but Sam's Club makes them more affordable. You can buy a package of four 16-ounce bags for about $1.75 each. At Target, a single 12-ounce bag costs $2.69, about $1 more than the Sam's price per pouch.

Sam's Club

Drumsticks Ice Cream

Price: $10.88 for box of 16

Who doesn't want a chilled dessert in summer? For some people, the treat of choice is the Drumstick vanilla ice cream cone, but it can be pricey. At Ralphs, a box of four costs $4.99 -- more than $1.24 per cone. At Sam's, you'll pay just 68 cents apiece -- half the grocery store price.

Sam's Club

Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars

Price: $13.48 for box of 15

Leave the Drumstick for the kids and grab this deluxe Haagen-Dazs bar for yourself. You might not indulge too often if you buy a three-pack at Target for $4.89 -- $1.63 per bar -- but the Sam's Club price is just under 90 cents apiece.

Sam's Club has a variety of healthy -- and maybe not quite as healthy -- items in the freezer section to serve your family for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. The only limitation really is the space in your freezer compartment.

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

Prices are accurate as of Sept. 22, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Sam’s Club: 10 Best Frozen Food Items To Buy