Sam’s Club’s Best Deals? Buyers’ Picks Reveals 7 Standout Buys for Your Money

Savvy Sam's Club shoppers may be familiar with Buyers' Picks. This is a portion of the Sam's Club website curated specifically for members with low prices on high-quality essentials.

From dinnerware to bundt cake, here's what Buyers' Picks reveals are the top standout buys for your money at Sam's Club.

Member's Mark Everwash Washable Accent Rug

This accent rug is available for purchase in a wide variety of colors at Sam's Club and distressed by design for a rustic, vintage look. Buyers' Picks recommends the Member's Mark accent rug for use in high-traffic areas of your home. This rug is also machine-washable with stain release.

Member's Mark Ultra Premium Soft & Strong Toilet Paper

Sold in a pack of 45 large rolls with 235 sheets per roll, the Member's Mark toilet paper is the ideal bulk toilet paper purchase. This package of 45 rolls includes more sheets per roll than other leading brands with superior softness and strength.

Member's Mark 32-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set

For just a little under $50, Sam's Club members can purchase this 100% porcelain dinnerware set. This 32-piece set includes eight dinner plates, eight salad plates, eight cereal bowls and eight fruit bowls. It serves up to eight people per set.

Member's Mark Premium Silver-Look Cutlery Combo

After purchasing a dinnerware set, you'll need cutlery to go with it. For just under $12, this Member's Mark silver-look cutlery combo includes 60 forks, 60 spoons and 60 knives. With the look of real silver, this cutlery combo is ideal for both informal and formal events.

Member's Mark 16-Piece Crystal Drinkware Set

Stock up on crystal drinkware without breaking the bank. This Member's Mark 16-piece crystal drinkware set includes 16 durable drinking glasses. All are dishwasher safe. Sam's Club members may choose between clear, smoke, pearl and tan colors.

Member's Mark 10" Lemon Bundt Cake

What's a party without cake? This 10" lemon bundt cake from Sam's Club comes with real cream cheese icing and pairs perfectly with a glass of milk or tea. Bring a cake to parties, potluck events and holiday festivities with colleagues at work or with friends and family.

Member's Mark Portable Rocking Chair

High ratings from customers propel this rocking chair into the Buyers' Picks favorites at Sam's Club. Made from cool, breathable mesh with an oversized drink holder to fit any beverage you may have, you can pack this chair up with ease and bring it along to outdoor events like concerts or parties during the warm weather months. The Member's Mark portable rocking chair is available in red, blue and sand colors.

Prices are accurate as of March 17, 2023, and are subject to change.

