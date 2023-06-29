Sam’s Club worker pockets more than $60,000 by making fake returns, Tennessee cops say

A Sam’s Club employee was charged with theft after being accused of using customers’ membership numbers to make fake returns, Tennessee police said.

The employee, 29, worked on the membership desk in a Memphis Sam’s Club, according to a June 28 arrest affidavit.

Between November and June, the employee used customer membership numbers to “key into” returns for items that had already been purchased, according to the affidavit.

The worker made 66 fraudulent returns and put the returned funds on her personal credit card or on gift cards, police said.

The refunds totaled $61,964.81, police said, but there was also an additional loss to the store since the inventory wasn’t actually there. Police said it inflated the product inventory, resulting in a total loss to the store of $123,929.62.

The employee was terminated by Sam’s Club and charged with theft of property between $60,000 to $250,000, according to the affidavit.

