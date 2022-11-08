Is SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's (KLSE:SAM) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's (KLSE:SAM) stock is up by a considerable 42% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is:

12% = RM87m ÷ RM733m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. Despite the modest returns, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 3.7%. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Story continues

Next, on comparing SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 3.7% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 25% (or a retention ratio of 75%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 27%. Regardless, the future ROE for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is predicted to rise to 15% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here